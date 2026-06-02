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T-Mobile makes good on its grand Tuesdays promise to enthrall customers

T-Mobile is showering its customers with rewards and perks.

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Anam Hamid
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T-Mobile is making June memorable for its subscribers. | Image by ooh today
If there's one area where T-Mobile remains untouchable, it's the Tuesdays program. Most providers haven't even attempted to copy it, because it's that good. The few that dared pretty much have failed.

Under the program, the company distributes tangible gifts every now and then, alongside consistent discounts on gas, food, and entertainment. With the rewards club turning ten, T-Mobile is turning things up a notch this month.

A summer showered in freebies


Starting on June 2, the Member Month celebration begins for T-Mobile customers, bringing a wave of new benefits, limited-time offers, sweepstakes, and surprise events.

New this month is an always-on travel perk that promises a free premium in-flight drink on Delta flights.

The free DashPass offer is back, as promised, serving up another free year of deliveries and discounts.

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T-Mobile is also giving you a chance to cut back on your weekly expenditures by offering Shell gas discounts (including one-day $2/gallon fuel events in some cities), weekly 7-Eleven and food deals, and weekly opportunities to win cash and experiences. We are talking about $100K in cold, hard cash, VIP trips, and Delta/Hilton travel getaways.

You might even land a spot at a one-night-only NYC event with live performances, alongside more collaborations rolling out through June.

T-Mobile Tuesdays helped redefine what customers should expect from wireless — real value beyond connectivity. ...we’re always looking for new ways to give our customers more of what they love. Member Month is our biggest celebration of that commitment yet.
Allan Samson, T-Mobile's Chief Marketing Officer, May 2026

Refreshed experiences


T-Mobile is also redesigning T-Life, just in time for the mandatory shiftto the app for almost all transactions. T-Mobile Travel and Dining Rewards are also getting zhuzzed up.

The idea is to make it easier for customers to hunt down discounts and benefits.  

Metro by T-MobileT-Mobile Home Internet, and small business customers can also join in the celebrations. Keep an eye on the T-Life app or myMetro app throughout the month to reap the rewards. 

This week, the company will be distributing magenta picnic blankets for T-Mobile customers and soccer-inspired trio dip bowls for Metro users. Then, in the last week of June, T-Mobile will drop limited-edition streetwear.

For more details on what will be handed out and when, check out the company's website.

What's the best thing about T-Mobile?
5 Votes

Too much to keep up with


Giveaways, free goodies, and free lines may ultimately benefit T-Mobile's retention metrics more than the customers' pockets, but most users don't seem to mind.

In 2025 alone, the Un-carrier offered over $900 worth of gifts and benefits to every customer through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The Big Three companies run their own networks, so naturally, they are more expensive than MVNOs and cable. However, through gestures like Member Month, T-Mobile easily reminds customers why staying with it is worth it.

The Magenta factor


T-Mobile promised to hand out even more freebies and rewards this year, and it is officially delivering.

It's great to see that the company is also giving away physical freebies as part of the festivities, as those tend to be a hit among customers. With reports of store closures circulating, we weren't holding our breath for bags and tumblers. 
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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