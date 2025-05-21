Jony Ive is back in consumer tech with OpenAI — and his next move could rival the iPhone

— Jony Ive, io





The io team includes key Apple veterans like Evans Hankey, Tang Tan, and Scott Cannon. All are joining OpenAI as employees, bringing deep experience in hardware design and manufacturing. Their first product is expected to launch in 2026. Altman said it won't replace smartphones, but will introduce something entirely new.



This deal comes as Apple is seen to be lagging behind in the AI race. Its current platform still leans on tools like ChatGPT to fill functionality gaps. That makes the involvement of Ive and his former Apple colleagues all the more significant, as they now work to build devices that could eventually rival Apple's most iconic products.



