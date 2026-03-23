Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2

The tablet boasts dependable performance and is a steal, especially with these gifts!

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A person holding a OnePlus Pad Go 2.
A person holding a OnePlus Pad Go 2. | Image by PhoneArena

A few weeks ago, I shared that OnePlus had an irresistible deal on its OnePlus Pad Go 2, selling it for $50 off with three freebies worth a total of $204.

To be honest, I didn’t expect this offer to stay up for grabs for long, especially since the gifts were a folio case (worth $45), a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (worth $80), and a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo (worth $80). But fortunately, this was one of those rare times I was wrong, as this unmissable deal is still available.

Yep, fellow deal hunter! You can still snag a brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 for $50 off and save $204 in freebies, all while enjoying that fancy stylus-powered experience and upgrading your downtime with a free pair of pro-grade earbuds. Since the deal has been available for some time now, you may want to act quickly and pull the trigger today, as tomorrow might be too late.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $50 + $204 in gifts!

$349 99
$399 99
$50 off (13%)
OnePlus has slashed $50 off the Pad Go 2 and is throwing in $204 worth of premium accessories for free. Between the complimentary folio case, Stylo, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, you’re looking at a tablet that can handle day-to-day tasks like a champ, delivering incredible total value. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, this is it. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 3: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (14%)
Alternately, you can get the OnePlus Pad 3 for $100 off its price on Amazon, in case you want to rock an absolute powerhouse that can handle anything.
Buy at Amazon

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But what do you get for that $349.99 besides the free case, Pro earbuds, and sleek stylus? Well, you get a tablet that lets you enjoy YouTube, see what your friends have been up to on Insta, and read the latest tech news on PhoneArena without any lag or unnecessary drama. The slate rocks a Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering enough firepower for all of these tasks and then some.

Plus, everything feels snappy and responsive thanks to the high 120Hz refresh rate, which, by the way, is a rare sight on budget tablets, as most come with either a 60Hz or 90Hz rate. Meanwhile, the 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution and support for Dolby Vision and HDR will let you enjoy everything from movies to reels in high quality, all while sparing your wallet.

Now, add a hefty 10,050mAh battery that offers seven and a half hours of streaming, and you have the perfect companion for when you need to kick back with a comedy or rewatch Breaking Bad for the third time. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab the OnePlus Pad Go 2 with this bundle of freebies while you still can!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

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