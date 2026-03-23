OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2

OnePlus has slashed $50 off the Pad Go 2 and is throwing in $204 worth of premium accessories for free. Between the complimentary folio case, Stylo, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, you’re looking at a tablet that can handle day-to-day tasks like a champ, delivering incredible total value. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, this is it. Don't miss out!