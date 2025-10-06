The OnePlus Pad 2 hits its best price hours before Prime Day
The OnePlus Pad 2 is too good to miss at its best price in 2025! Get yours and save $150 at the official store before it's too late.
Prime Day is less than 48 hours away, but the OnePlus Store isn’t waiting a single second to throw epic deals on some of its best tablets. Today, for instance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus Pad 2 has dropped to its best price ever, following a massive $150 discount! That means you can get the Android tablet for $399.99 instead of $549.99 — a discount we haven’t seen this year.
It gets better! If you have an old device you no longer need, trade it in for an extra $50 discount — the OnePlus Store will accept it regardless of its condition. As if that’s not enough, you’ll also receive a nice freebie, the OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99 value), at no extra cost.
The OnePlus slate also boasts a great-looking 12.1-inch display with ultra-crisp 3K resolution and smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The excellent visuals, combined with six speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, make it the perfect streaming companion — especially now that it’s cheaper than ever.
So, what do you think? If you’re already tempted, now’s your chance to grab the OnePlus Pad 2 at its best price in 2025. And if you’re still on the fence, check out our OnePlus Pad 2 review for more insights.
This fella may not be the absolute best OnePlus slate, but it still delivers serious power with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — for just $349.99. And it’s just performance that impresses here!
Factor in the sleek aluminum body and the 9,510mAh battery that lasts quite a bit, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$400 tablets you can get right now. The battery isn’t just hefty either — it also supports blazing-fast 68W wired charging speeds, giving you a full top-up in less than an hour. In comparison, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 takes over two hours to reach 100% — and it’s much more expensive.
