OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America

OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While not really the last, the Nord N10 5G is among the few older OnePlus smartphones that didn't receive the Android 11 update in the first half of the year. With the latest update, however, things are going back on the right track.
The Chinese company announced this week the OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11, is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G units across Europe and North America. Besides the traditional Android 11 improvements and new features, OxygenOS 11 brings a host of other changes, which you can read about below:
System
Camera
Ambient Display
Games
Dark Mode
OnePlus Nord N10 5G users in Europe should look for OxyenOS version 11BE89BA, while North American users will get OxygenOS 11BE86AA. As expected, this update is rolled out in waves, which means not everyone will get it in the first few days. Theoretically, all OnePlus Nord N10 5G devices should receive the Android 11 update by the end of the week.
The Chinese company announced this week the OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11, is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G units across Europe and North America. Besides the traditional Android 11 improvements and new features, OxygenOS 11 brings a host of other changes, which you can read about below:
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.06
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
- Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
- Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
- Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone
Games
- Newly added Gaming Tools box for convenient switches of Pro Gaming Mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Dark Mode
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
- Supported automatically enable by time range
OnePlus Nord N10 5G users in Europe should look for OxyenOS version 11BE89BA, while North American users will get OxygenOS 11BE86AA. As expected, this update is rolled out in waves, which means not everyone will get it in the first few days. Theoretically, all OnePlus Nord N10 5G devices should receive the Android 11 update by the end of the week.