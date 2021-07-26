Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While not really the last, the Nord N10 5G is among the few older OnePlus smartphones that didn't receive the Android 11 update in the first half of the year. With the latest update, however, things are going back on the right track.

The Chinese company announced this week the OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11, is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G units across Europe and North America. Besides the traditional Android 11 improvements and new features, OxygenOS 11 brings a host of other changes, which you can read about below:

System
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera
  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
  • Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
  • Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
  • Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone

Games
 
  • Newly added Gaming Tools box for convenient switches of Pro Gaming Mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Dark Mode
  • Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
  • Supported automatically enable by time range

OnePlus Nord N10 5G users in Europe should look for OxyenOS version 11BE89BA, while North American users will get OxygenOS 11BE86AA. As expected, this update is rolled out in waves, which means not everyone will get it in the first few days. Theoretically, all OnePlus Nord N10 5G devices should receive the Android 11 update by the end of the week.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Nord N10
OnePlus Nord N10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
$299 Special OnePlus Deal Special Amazon $300 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS 10.5 UI

Latest News

Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
by Alan Friedman,  3
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless