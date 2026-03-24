The insanely advanced specs of the OnePlus Nord 6 'mid-ranger' are now official

OnePlus might be gearing up to throw in the towel across European markets and the US , but until that officially happens, India will certainly get yet another epic Nord-branded handset with non-flagship pricing (presumably) and "flagship-crushing" specs (definitely).





Yes, the OnePlus Nord 6 is now confirmed for an April 7 launch in the world's most populous nation with a set of features and capabilities that would probably cost close to $1,000 if they were sold under a different banner (cough, Samsung, cough).

Here's what we know for sure about the next big OnePlus mid-ranger





Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor;

256GB UFS 4.1 storage;

12GB LPDDR5X memory;

9,000mAh battery;

OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology;

G2 Wi-Fi chip;

5G Advanced support;

Mint green, black, and silver color options.



Is this official info enough to make you more excited about the OnePlus Nord 6 than pretty much any other upcoming non-flagship Android phone from virtually any major industry player? I think so, especially if you're not particularly pleased with your current handset's battery life.



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OnePlus 15 In terms of actual battery endurance, the unreleased "ultimate all-rounder" promises "up to 26.9 hours of YouTube binging" between charges or over 2.5 days of power in "normal use", which are some absolutely mind-blowing numbers for what also happens to be a blazing fast device. The same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC used by the likes of the Nothing Phone (3) and Poco F7 guarantees essentially unrivaled raw speed (for the Nord 6's price bracket, at least) in combination with the same state-of-the-art Wi-Fi chip found inside thesuper-flagship.



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Do you think you'll buy the Nord 6? In a heartbeat. Probably. It all depends on the price. Probably not. I would, but it's probably not coming to my country. Vote 8 Votes





Oh, and believe it or not, the OnePlus Nord 6 will also employ faster storage technology than Samsung's Galaxy S26 family. And the OLED screen is confirmed to support a higher refresh rate than the S26 Ultra as well.

Here are other things to expect from the Nord 6





50MP primary rear-facing camera with OIS;

8MP secondary camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

6.78-inch screen size;

80W charging capabilities;

Android 16 ;

; Sub-$400 starting price.



To be perfectly clear, these details are technically not etched in stone yet. But the pre-loaded OS version is obviously a no-brainer, the display size will definitely circle 6.8 inches, and the camera specs are virtually guaranteed to make less of an impression than the battery capacity, raw power, or screen quality of the OnePlus Nord 6.









Meanwhile, the 9,000mAh cell is of course likely to be backed by blazing fast charging, and with the OnePlus Nord 5 typically priced at Rs. 34,999 and up in India, there's a good chance the Nord 6 will not break the Rs. 36,999 barrier either, at least in an entry-level configuration with (presumably) 8GB RAM instead of 12.

As insane as it might sound, 34,999 rupees currently converts to a measly $372, although there's really no point in making that conversion as the OnePlus Nord 6 will probably never be released stateside. European availability down the line is still a possibility, however, and if such an expansion from India were to happen, I believe a starting price of under €500 is to be expected.

Why is OnePlus so bad at marketing its impressive mid-rangers?





That's a rhetorical question, so I don't really expect an answer from anyone (although your theories are always welcome in the comments sections of my articles), but beyond explanations and justifications, I think it's sad to see such incredibly promising handsets squander their potential... before even going on sale in a single global market.





The OnePlus Nord 6 looks (to me, at least) like the kind of device that not only deserved worldwide availability, but a full-scale global advertising campaign like the one the brand's flagships typically get. Perhaps even more aggressive than the OnePlus 15 's marketing efforts, as I believe in a way, the Nord 6 has better potential (on paper) to connect with mainstream audiences. Unfortunately, that probably won't go too far if the smartphone manufacturer doesn't ramp up its buzz-building efforts.