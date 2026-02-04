OnePlus Nord 6 global launch rumored to be delayed

Should you wait for it?

An IECEE CB Test Certificate (SG PSB-IV-15634), issued in December 2025, also indicates the upcoming mid-ranger will support 80W charging, just like the Turbo 6 lineup. If OnePlus successfully brings that "Glacier Battery" tech to the global Nord 6, it would instantly become the endurance king of the mid-range market.While nothing is set in stone yet, this spec sheet does sound quite promising. Frankly, if OnePlus successfully launches the Nord 6 with the same 9,000mAh battery as the Turbo 6 along with a 165Hz screen and Snapdragon performance, a delayed release may not feel like such a huge disappointment.Nevertheless, delay rumors are always disappointing, and I'm curious to see how things play out.