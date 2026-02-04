OnePlus Nord 6 global launch rumored to be delayed
A new release date for the OnePlus Nord 6 tipped, and it's not good news.
The OnePlus Nord 6 is a global version of the OnePlus Turbo 6. | Image credit — OnePlus
Unlike Motorola and Samsung, OnePlus doesn't have a vast portfolio of mid-range options — at least not in the US. With the OnePlus Nord 6, a global version of the already released in China Turbo 6 series, fans were hoping for a battery beast at an affordable price. However, a new leak indicates that they may have to wait a bit longer.
OnePlus Nord 6 delay: is this for real?
Highly reliable tipster Yogesh Brar shared some bad news on X today (Feb 4). Apparently, the OnePlus Nord 6 (model CPH2795), which was initially expected to launch globally sometime in March, might have been pushed to April.
OnePlus Nord 6 was initially set to launch by early March— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 4, 2026
Hearing that the launch has been moved to April..
No signs of Nord CE6 though..
Which rumored feature excites you the most about the Nord 6?
The leaker also claims there are no signs of the OnePlus Nord CE 6, suggesting that either the phone won't be released at all or there are simply no spec leaks yet.
Since the CE (Core Edition) series isn't typically released in the US, this is hardly a heartbreaker for North American readers. Usually, OnePlus targets European and Asian markets for that lineup.
OnePlus Nord 6 with a 9,000mAh battery is bound for success. | Image credit — OnePlus (OnePlus Turbo 6)
How credible is this information? While Brar doesn't often provide leaks that turn out incorrect, the lack of explanation for the supposed delay — and the absence of any official statement from OnePlus — may leave some users skeptical.
This isn't the first time Brar has suggested the OnePlus Nord 6 is getting delayed. In a comment on a January 10 X post, the leaker claimed that the device was supposed to land in February but has been pushed to March. If true, this could signal there are some problems behind the scenes.
OnePlus Nord 6: what we know so far
Regardless of the delay rumors, some spec details have already surfaced for the upcoming mid-ranger. Recently, a Geekbench listing (under model CPH2795) revealed the OnePlus Nord 6 processor, indicating it'll come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The same SoC is used in the flagship Nothing Phone (3).
This processor is designed to give you a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-level performance, providing enough potential for casual gaming, daily use, and some multitasking. We'll have to wait and see how OnePlus balances performance, thermals, and sustained loads, but benchmark tests in the Nothing Phone (3) review show there's room for excitement.
Confirmed : OnePlus Nord 6 (CPH2795) will launch with :— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) January 21, 2026
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Confirmed to get :
80W charging
Other expected specs :
1.5K 165Hz flat OLED
50MP main + 8MP UW
LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1
Android 16, upto 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/n8YhjWi3Dd
X leaker Gadgetsdata has shared other specs, including:
- Display: 1.5K flat OLED, 165Hz refresh rate
- Camera: 50MP main sensor
- OS: Android 16 out of the box
OnePlus Nord 6 listing | Image credit — IECEE
An IECEE CB Test Certificate (SG PSB-IV-15634), issued in December 2025, also indicates the upcoming mid-ranger will support 80W charging, just like the Turbo 6 lineup. If OnePlus successfully brings that "Glacier Battery" tech to the global Nord 6, it would instantly become the endurance king of the mid-range market.
Should you wait for it?
While nothing is set in stone yet, this spec sheet does sound quite promising. Frankly, if OnePlus successfully launches the Nord 6 with the same 9,000mAh battery as the Turbo 6 along with a 165Hz screen and Snapdragon performance, a delayed release may not feel like such a huge disappointment.
Nevertheless, delay rumors are always disappointing, and I'm curious to see how things play out.
