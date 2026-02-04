Amazon's big discount on the Pixel 10 Pro is back, but not for long
A solid $200 off discount awaits your attention once again at Amazon.
January came with some exciting Google Pixel phone deals, including $200 off the compact Pixel 10 Pro. Now, believe it or not, this promo is back. Once again, you can score $200 off this premium Gemini AI-enhanced device.
Ideal for flagship phone fans seeking something more compact, this Android device is undoubtedly worth checking out right now. After all, which Google fan would want to miss saving $200 on one of the brand's best options?
With a 6.3-inch OLED display and nearly identical design to last year's model, this phone may not seem like a major upgrade. But it does introduce some nice changes where it matters, giving you an even more enjoyable overall experience.
Power users may be wondering whether the Tensor G5 chip finally rivals other premium SoCs in terms of raw horsepower. Bad news — it doesn't. Is that a dealbreaker? In my opinion, it depends.
Sure, this Android phone doesn't give you the same headroom for hardcore multitasking or marathon gaming. That said, it's exceptionally optimized, giving you a fantastic experience with everyday tasks. At the end of the day, it's about what you need — if superb daily performance is enough for you, you'll be more than happy with the Pixel 10 Pro.
Plus, the new Pro Res Zoom feature allows you to take remarkably clean and sharp images even at 100x zoom. Check out just how good photos taken with this device look in our Google Pixel 10 Pro review.
At the end of the day, this Google Pixel phone sounds like the complete package (at least to me). If you missed Amazon's first sale of 2026, this is your second chance to score $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro. Just make sure to act fast, as this is a limited-time sale.
For instance, the screen now hits over 2,900 nits of brightness, giving you a truly premium viewing experience even under the harsh sunlight. What's more, Google has improved the screen's color calibration, giving you better visuals.
Another thing I really love about this phone is the camera. Equipped with a triple rear system (50MP main + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP 5x periscope), this bad boy captures stunning images even in less-than-perfect conditions.
