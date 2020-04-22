Best OnePlus 8 series cases and screen protectors

The new OnePlus 8 series will be more accessible than any of their predecessors in the US, what with both Verizon and T-Mobile carrying the OnePlus 8 , and the Pro available for any carrier of your chosing directly from OnePlus.





They are also the most expensive line of OnePlus phones ever, what with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, and, in the case of the 8 Pro, the best that the mobile screen technology can offer at the moment.





Thus, they may be wrapped in Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and in the case of the carrier models, have IP68 water-resistance rating, but have no doubts about the fate of 6.5" or 6.7" phones when they hits the pavement sans wrapping.



OnePlus offers a plethora of official cases for the handsets, and there are a few select choices from third-party makers that we've handpicked as suitable for some of the best phones money can buy in the US at the moment.

Best OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro clear or rugged cases

Olixar Ultrathin OnePlus 8/Pro case ($8.99)



This wrapper from Olixar 's Ultrathin models is perhaps the best value for money case you can get for the OnePus 8 series right now before the phone has hit your front porch. We won't be extolling the virtues of a simple silicone case, but will just say that it uses a special tough gel that is very svelte and flexible as silicone, but tough as plastic without the bulk. The case lip is raised a bit to keep the OnePlus 8/Pro display away from rough surfaces if you place it face down.





Signature sandstone, carbon, nylon: the OnePlus 8/Pro defense bundle cases





OnePlus used to call this signature set of cases the "defense bundle" for a reason. It consists of a trio of bumper cases that offer protection from all sides to pick from, as well as your choice of a lighter wrapper that includes the signature sandstone series. OnePlus says that after many generations of sandstone cases it has refined the formula, but we'd have to feel this new one believe it won't feel scratchy in your palm still.



The nylon one was introduced together with the OnePlus 6 , and we are glad to see this tradition being carried over for the 8 series as well. It has a rubbery finish on the sides and the knitted nylon on the back it a unique, fabric-like feel to the touch. The carbon and ebony wood finishes also have a soft, rubber sides that help absorb shock, but of course, the main material on the back of the phone is what gives these cases their character.

Karbon is tough and high-tech, while ebony is made out of real wood and brings a more human feel to the back side. Getting two official cases for a tad over forty bucks is a pretty good deal if you are the type that gets tired of their cases fairly quickly.







Case-Mate Tough Groove Case for OnePlus 8 5G



Available exclusively from T-Mobile for now, this new Case-Mate Tough $39.99 wrapper for the OnePlus 8 is a delight to look at in its multi-color version. Built to last, these Tough Groove cases are made for those who toss and neglect their phones all too often on the road.

The raised groove texture gives you a tactile feel and has a 3-dimensional effect. The case can protect your OnePlus from a 10 foot drop, lets wireless charging pass through, and comes in a one-piece design.











Olixar Sentinel OnePlus 8 case and glass screen protector





Flexible rugged casing with a premium matte finish non-slip carbon fibre and brushed metal design, the Olixar Sentinel case in black keeps your OnePlus 8 protected from 360 degrees with the added bonus of a tempered glass screen protector. All for $20.99 when Olixar begins shipping the set.



