Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8/8T receive a new update fixing gesture navigation issues

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Mar 30, 2021, 9:22 AM
After the recent update for its 7 series, as well as the budget Nord N100, OnePlus is now taking care of the OnePlus 8 line-up. Yes - there’s a new update! The version is 11.0.5.5 for the OnePlus 8 phones, and OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 (11.0.8.11 in North America) for the OnePlus 8T.

The good news is that the update includes the March 2021 security patch. It fixes some important issues such as the poor navigation gestures performance when the phones are charging. There are many small bug fixes. You can read about them in the changelog below.

The update doesn’t bring any new features, but it changes one UI element - the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen. Hey, that counts as something new...

Changelog:

  • System
    • Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen
    • Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging
    • Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font
    • Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working
    • Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language
    • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
    • Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result
    • Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen
    • Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing
    • Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon
    • Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic
    • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
  • Camera
    • Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS
  • OnePlus Share
    • Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received
  • Clock
    • Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

