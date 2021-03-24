A stable OnePlus 7 and 7T Android 11 update is now rolling out

Amongst the notable new features are: an improved Dark Mode experience, HEVC video format support, which should be able to save you some storage, camera updates, mostly for controls and UI look and feel, etc.





The update will be rolling out in batches. Due to the fact that OnePlus takes time to do a pilot testing, before putting it out to everyone, it may take some time before it comes to your device.



However! If you know your way around a manual installation package, you can install the update now via XDA. We do not recommend doing that, since apparently some users have reported issues with the camera app, which “isn’t working” - whatever that means.



Therefore, if we were you, we’d wait for the OTA update!





Here is the extended changelog:





System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version



Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details



Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience



Updated Android security patch to 2021.02



Updated GMS package to 2021.01



Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation



Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromizing on quality

Dark mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable



Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience



Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode.



Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer



Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.



Optimize the loading screen of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

After a bunch of beta versions which served the purpose of fixing bugs, OnePlus is ready to start updating its 7 and 7T series, this time with the final version of the update. It is accompanied by the February 2021 security patch too, and both make for 2.6GB of a download. We would’ve liked to see the March security patch, since it is almost April now, but it is what it is...