A stable OnePlus 7 and 7T Android 11 update is now rolling out
Amongst the notable new features are: an improved Dark Mode experience, HEVC video format support, which should be able to save you some storage, camera updates, mostly for controls and UI look and feel, etc.
The update will be rolling out in batches. Due to the fact that OnePlus takes time to do a pilot testing, before putting it out to everyone, it may take some time before it comes to your device.
However! If you know your way around a manual installation package, you can install the update now via XDA. We do not recommend doing that, since apparently some users have reported issues with the camera app, which “isn’t working” - whatever that means.
Therefore, if we were you, we’d wait for the OTA update!
However! If you know your way around a manual installation package, you can install the update now via XDA. We do not recommend doing that, since apparently some users have reported issues with the camera app, which “isn’t working” - whatever that means.
Here is the extended changelog:
- System
- Update to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.02
- Updated GMS package to 2021.01
- Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade
- Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
- Newly added the HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromizing on quality
- Dark mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads-up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode.
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
- Optimize the loading screen of the gallery, and the image preview is faster