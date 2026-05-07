iPhone 18 Pro rumors suddenly feel boring after these OnePlus 16 leaks

It'll be a performance beast





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 uses LPDDR5X Ultra, whereas the 16 GB model comes with LPDDR5X Ultra Plus.

An even better screen

Last year's OnePlus flagship came with a 165 Hz refresh rate display. If that number sounds impressive to you, you would be really thrilled to know that the OnePlus 16 is reported to come with a 240 Hz refresh rate screen.



Recommended For You According to a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station , the OnePlus 16 would come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It'll reportedly be built on a 2 nm node and feature LPDDR6 memory. For reference, the 12 GB variant of theuses LPDDR5X Ultra, whereas the 16 GB model comes with LPDDR5X Ultra Plus.Last year's OnePlus flagship came with a 165 Hz refresh rate display. If that number sounds impressive to you, you would be really thrilled to know that theis reported to come with a 240 Hz refresh rate screen.





It's not that we're seeing such a high number for the first time. Sharp, a lesser-known smartphone brand, launched the Aquos Zero 2 in 2020 as the first phone with a 240Hz refresh rate display. But seeing this come from a mainstream company is really a big deal.

OnePlus 15 captures a lot of reflections. So, we really hope that the tech giant addresses this in the upcoming model.

A huge camera upgrade



The OnePlus 15 scored 151 points in our internal camera testing, which is a big jump from its predecessor, the



The phone will reportedly use a flat screen that will be developed by BOE. That said, we found in our testing that thecaptures a lot of reflections. So, we really hope that the tech giant addresses this in the upcoming model.Thescored 151 points in our internal camera testing, which is a big jump from its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 . However, if you compare its camera performance with some of its rivals like the Galaxy S25 or the iPhone 17 , you might find these two producing better images.



A massive 9000 mAh battery

Lastly, DCS claims in their post that the phone will feature a humongous 9000 mAh cell. For reference, the current OnePlus flagship comes equipped with a 7300 mAh battery, and it itself is quite big. In fact, it's one of the very first major US flagships to come with such a large battery capacity.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The brand is apparently looking to work on the camera department as well, as the upcoming phone is rumored to feature a 200MP telephoto lens. This will reportedly be paired with a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.Lastly, DCS claims in their post that the phone will feature a humongous 9000 mAh cell. For reference, the current OnePlus flagship comes equipped with a 7300 mAh battery, and it itself is quite big. In fact, it's one of the very first major US flagships to come with such a large battery capacity.

In our in-house testing, we found that the OnePlus 15 was able to survive for almost 11 hours on a single charge. This number is only going to go up in the OnePlus 16 if its reported battery size pans out to be true.





Would you consider buying the OnePlus 16 instead of the iPhone 18 Pro based on these leaks? The OnePlus 16 really looks like a top Android flagship. The iPhone 18 Pro would easily beat the OnePlus 16. Vote 86 Votes

Other tipped specifications

In addition to all the above-mentioned details, the tipster also mentioned that the upcoming phone would come with a bionic vibration X-axis motor and symmetrical dual speakers. It would be water-resistant and also have a dedicated AI button.



In addition to all the above-mentioned details, the tipster also mentioned that the upcoming phone would come with a bionic vibration X-axis motor and symmetrical dual speakers. It would be water-resistant and also have a dedicated AI button.



iPhone 18 Pro sounds really outdated now

There's a high possibility that OnePlus 16 from the Apple family. While there's not much information available about the AI button, I believe using it will allow you to quickly access all the AI features of OnePlus, like AI Suggest, AI Writer, and more.There's a high possibility that we might not see the base iPhone 18 this year . So, we might not have the most ideal rival to thefrom the Apple family.





iPhone 18 Pro and the OnePlus 16 side by side, you'd find the latter easily winning the battle in multiple areas.



Well, we definitely shouldn't compare it with the Pro model. Still, if you put the rumored specifications of thePro and theside by side, you'd find the latter easily winning the battle in multiple areas.

OnePlus 16 , the iPhone 18 Pro is believed to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate screen. The upcoming iPhone Pro model is believed to come equipped with a iPhone 17 Pro, but it's still less in raw numbers than the OnePlus 15 , let alone the talk of competing against the 9,000 mAh OnePlus 16 battery.



Starting with the display: compared to the rumored 240 Hz refresh rate display of the, thePro is believed to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate screen. The upcoming iPhone Pro model is believed to come equipped with a roughly 5,000 mAh battery , which would be a big jump from thePro, but it's still less in raw numbers than the, let alone the talk of competing against the 9,000 mAhbattery.

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