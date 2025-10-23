Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

OnePlus 15's sidekick – the Ace 6 – to arrive with a 7,800 mAh battery: forget about that charger!

The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to be unveiled as soon as October 27.

OnePlus
The upcoming weekend is the one that OnePlus fans will pray to be over with quicker: that's because on Monday, October 27, OnePlus will debut new phones.

Of course, the show will be stolen by OnePlus 15 – a.k.a. the 2025 flagship-killer (or should we just call it a "killer flagship"?!) – with its top-shelf specs and (potentially) affordable price tag.

However, there's more to Monday's announcement event. The OnePlus Ace 6 is also expected to be unveiled.

The Ace 6 looks like a true ace



OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 is shaping up to be the most performance-driven phone in the Ace lineup yet.

The brand is clearly targeting power users and gamers, promising top-tier specs across the board. Sticking to the vibe of the OnePlus 15, the Ace 6 will rock a flat OLED screen that can hit a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You'll also get options (165Hz, 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, or 60Hz) to choose from, so you can swap speed for battery when you need to.

Many say that refresh rates above 120Hz are not that important, as visuals are already buttery-smooth, but OnePlus bets on the opposite.

Back to the Ace 6, though. In terms of security and durability, the phone is expected to feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device is built with a sturdy metal middle frame and a body rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, meaning it can withstand dust, water, and even high-pressure jets – essentially built tough for rough use.

The biggest battery on a OnePlus?


Battery life is another major highlight. OnePlus is equipping the Ace 6 with a massive 7,800 mAh battery, surpassing even the 7,300 mAh cell that's expected on the OnePlus 15. In fact, the Ace 6 could be the phone with the largest battery capacity on any OnePlus device.

Next, the Ace 6 could support 120W fast charging, though wireless charging will be absent, reserved for the more premium OnePlus 15 models.

Under the hood, the Ace 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offer up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. It will run ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16. Photography will be handled by a 16MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with 50MP and 8MP sensors. Color options are expected to include white, silver, and black. A slightly modified version of the Ace 6 could launch globally as the OnePlus 15R in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes open if you like it so far.

Get to know its strong and weak sides


The OnePlus Ace 6 is loud, assertive, and built for those who actually use their phones hard. With a 165Hz screen and a 7,800mAh battery, it's all about raw power and staying running when everyone else dies. That being said, this isn't a phone for manic mobile photography aficionados: they should look the other way.

Perhaps the Vivo X300 Pro is the one for them?

Does OnePlus Ace 6 look like a hit?

Vote View Result


Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
