The ~$560 OnePlus 15 is great and all, but I'd ditch it for this mid-ranger for under $370

What I'd do is I'd start hunting for smash deals (and I'd start saving money) for a cameraphone with two dedicated telephotos. Think of the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, or the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, for example.In the meantime, I'd get myself an excellent brand-new phone for under ~$370 and with a battery larger than that of the. Absolutely bonkers.This is a monster of a mid-ranger that looks like it's going to punch way above its price. It rocks a massive 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a silky 165Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16 GB of RAM, and as much as 1 TB of storage. The real jaw-dropper, though, is its 7,800mAh battery (paired with 120W charging, mind you) which could leave even flagship phones gasping for juice. On paper, this thing screams speed, endurance, and serious value.Sure, it's not as fancy as the. You get two rear cameras instead of three, and the build is a touch less premium. But it's still wrapped in aluminum and glass, and it uses the same powerful chip as the, meaning performance won't be an issue for anyone short of hardcore power users. In other words, the Ace 6 gives you flagship muscle without the flagship fuss.And the kicker? It's dirt cheap for what it offers. The base model starts at just 2,599 yuan (about $365 when directly converted) – and even the top-tier 1 TB version with 16 GB of RAM stays under $550. That's insane value in a world where high-end phones now easily push past $1,000.The way I see it is this: either way, I'm not getting the desired camera setup. So why not save some serious cash and get the Ace 6? It's practically a flagship, just one that doesn't cost a small fortune.