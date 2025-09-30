OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know







is also skipping the number “14,” moving straight from the OnePlus 15 , so be careful not to get confused by the name. OnePlus is also skipping the number “14,” moving straight from the OnePlus 13 to the, so be careful not to get confused by the name. Scheduled for a China launch in October 2025 and a global release in early 2026, the phone arrives with the weight of big expectations. Not only is it rumored to bring a larger battery and be the first to rock Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip stateside, but it could also mark a turning point for OnePlus’ camera strategy.





OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: What we expect







Baseline expectation: 50 MP main; 50 MP ultra-wide; 50 MP 3x telephoto

50 MP main; 50 MP ultra-wide; 50 MP 3x telephoto More questionable rumors: 200 MP telephoto instead of a 50 MP zoom camera

instead of a 50 MP zoom camera Possible end of the Hasselblad collaboration ; shift to OnePlus’ in-house imaging pipeline

; shift to A new customizable Action Button you can map to camera actions (launch/shutter), per OnePlus’ own description

A familiar triple rear camera layout is likely, but with more ambitious hardware and processing:

How many cameras does the new OnePlus 15 have?

Expect three cameras on the back (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and a single selfie camera up front. The rear camera layout is rumored to sit in a new rounded-corner rectangular bump at the top-left. Expect three cameras on the back (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and a single selfie camera up front. The rear camera layout is rumored to sit in a new rounded-corner rectangular bump at the top-left.



The most consistent rumor points to a triple 50 MP combo on the rear. However, multiple reports also mention testing of a new 200 MP telephoto camera.

Rear (expected): 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto

50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto Rear (alternate): higher-resolution main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP telephoto

higher-resolution main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP telephoto Front: megapixel count not leaked yet

OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: Higher-resolution main camera





OnePlus 13 reused the older 50 MP main sensor from the OnePlus 15 suggest an upgrade to the main-camera. Rumors say that we might see an increase to the resolution, but there is still not concrete evidence to support that.



Thereused the older 50 MP main sensor from the OnePlus 12 , but leaks for thesuggest an upgrade to the main-camera. Rumors say that we might see an increase to the resolution, but there is still not concrete evidence to support that.

Possible 200 MP telephoto



The standout rumor is a 200 MP telephoto replacing the usual 50 MP one of the predecessor. The benefit would be more detail at distance and cleaner crops for hybrid zoom. If this doesn’t ship, the fallback remains a 50 MP 3x telephoto as listed in current expectations.



In-house imaging (no more Hasselblad)

Reports suggest Reports suggest OnePlus may end the Hasselblad partnership and pivot to its own imaging platform. Expect color science, HDR tone mapping, and sharpening behavior to reflect OnePlus’ tuning rather than Hasselblad-branded profiles.



AI-assisted photo tools in OxygenOS 16

Camera-adjacent features expected on the OnePlus 15 include:

AI Detail Boost (enhances clarity)

AI Unblur (reduces motion blur)

AI Reflection Eraser (helps when shooting through glass) These align with OnePlus’ broader AI feature set on



Action Button as a camera shortcut

Camera-adjacent features expected on theinclude:These align with OnePlus’ broader AI feature set on Android 16 and should slot into the editing/sharing workflow.

A new customizable Action Button is expected to replace the beloved mute slider with the OnePlus 15 . OnePlus’ own description mentions mapping it to take photos or launch specific apps, making it a practical shutter/quick-launch control for the camera.





