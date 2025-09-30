OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know
The most ambitious OnePlus camera system yet… Now it just needs to live up to the hype.
The OnePlus 15 is gearing up to be one of the most important flagships in the company’s history.
Scheduled for a China launch in October 2025 and a global release in early 2026, the phone arrives with the weight of big expectations. Not only is it rumored to bring a larger battery and be the first to rock Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip stateside, but it could also mark a turning point for OnePlus’ camera strategy.
OnePlus is also skipping the number “14,” moving straight from the OnePlus 13 to the OnePlus 15, so be careful not to get confused by the name.
OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: What we expect
A familiar triple rear camera layout is likely, but with more ambitious hardware and processing:
- Baseline expectation: 50 MP main; 50 MP ultra-wide; 50 MP 3x telephoto
- More questionable rumors:200 MP telephoto instead of a 50 MP zoom camera
- Possible end of the Hasselblad collaboration; shift to OnePlus’ in-house imaging pipeline
- A new customizable Action Button you can map to camera actions (launch/shutter), per OnePlus’ own description
How many cameras does the new OnePlus 15 have?
Expect three cameras on the back (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and a single selfie camera up front. The rear camera layout is rumored to sit in a new rounded-corner rectangular bump at the top-left.
OnePlus 15 camera: How many megapixels will it be?
The most consistent rumor points to a triple 50 MP combo on the rear. However, multiple reports also mention testing of a new 200 MP telephoto camera.
- Rear (expected): 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto
- Rear (alternate): higher-resolution main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP telephoto
- Front: megapixel count not leaked yet
OnePlus 15 camera upgrades:
Higher-resolution main camera
The OnePlus 13 reused the older 50 MP main sensor from the OnePlus 12, but leaks for the OnePlus 15 suggest an upgrade to the main-camera. Rumors say that we might see an increase to the resolution, but there is still not concrete evidence to support that.
Possible 200 MP telephoto
The standout rumor is a 200 MP telephoto replacing the usual 50 MP one of the predecessor. The benefit would be more detail at distance and cleaner crops for hybrid zoom. If this doesn’t ship, the fallback remains a 50 MP 3x telephoto as listed in current expectations.
In-house imaging (no more Hasselblad)
Reports suggest OnePlus may end the Hasselblad partnership and pivot to its own imaging platform. Expect color science, HDR tone mapping, and sharpening behavior to reflect OnePlus’ tuning rather than Hasselblad-branded profiles.
AI-assisted photo tools in OxygenOS 16
Camera-adjacent features expected on the OnePlus 15 include:
- AI Detail Boost (enhances clarity)
- AI Unblur (reduces motion blur)
- AI Reflection Eraser (helps when shooting through glass)
Action Button as a camera shortcut
A new customizable Action Button is expected to replace the beloved mute slider with the OnePlus 15. OnePlus’ own description mentions mapping it to take photos or launch specific apps, making it a practical shutter/quick-launch control for the camera.
