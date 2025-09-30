Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know

The most ambitious OnePlus camera system yet… Now it just needs to live up to the hype.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera OnePlus
Close-up of OnePlus 15 rear camera module with triple lenses and LED flash in a square housing.
The OnePlus 15 is gearing up to be one of the most important flagships in the company’s history.

Scheduled for a China launch in October 2025 and a global release in early 2026, the phone arrives with the weight of big expectations. Not only is it rumored to bring a larger battery and be the first to rock Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip stateside, but it could also mark a turning point for OnePlus’ camera strategy.

OnePlus is also skipping the number “14,” moving straight from the OnePlus 13 to the OnePlus 15, so be careful not to get confused by the name.

OnePlus 15 camera upgrades: What we expect


A familiar triple rear camera layout is likely, but with more ambitious hardware and processing:
  • Baseline expectation: 50 MP main; 50 MP ultra-wide; 50 MP 3x telephoto
  • More questionable rumors:200 MP telephoto instead of a 50 MP zoom camera
  • Possible end of the Hasselblad collaboration; shift to OnePlus’ in-house imaging pipeline
  • A new customizable Action Button you can map to camera actions (launch/shutter), per OnePlus’ own description

How many cameras does the new OnePlus 15 have?


Expect three cameras on the back (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and a single selfie camera up front. The rear camera layout is rumored to sit in a new rounded-corner rectangular bump at the top-left.

OnePlus 15 camera: How many megapixels will it be?


The most consistent rumor points to a triple 50 MP combo on the rear. However, multiple reports also mention testing of a new 200 MP telephoto camera.
  • Rear (expected): 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x telephoto
  • Rear (alternate): higher-resolution main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP telephoto
  • Front: megapixel count not leaked yet

OnePlus 15 camera upgrades:

Higher-resolution main camera


The OnePlus 13 reused the older 50 MP main sensor from the OnePlus 12, but leaks for the OnePlus 15 suggest an upgrade to the main-camera. Rumors say that we might see an increase to the resolution, but there is still not concrete evidence to support that.

Possible 200 MP telephoto


The standout rumor is a 200 MP telephoto replacing the usual 50 MP one of the predecessor. The benefit would be more detail at distance and cleaner crops for hybrid zoom. If this doesn’t ship, the fallback remains a 50 MP 3x telephoto as listed in current expectations.

In-house imaging (no more Hasselblad)


Reports suggest OnePlus may end the Hasselblad partnership and pivot to its own imaging platform. Expect color science, HDR tone mapping, and sharpening behavior to reflect OnePlus’ tuning rather than Hasselblad-branded profiles.

AI-assisted photo tools in OxygenOS 16


Camera-adjacent features expected on the OnePlus 15 include:
  • AI Detail Boost (enhances clarity)
  • AI Unblur (reduces motion blur)
  • AI Reflection Eraser (helps when shooting through glass)
These align with OnePlus’ broader AI feature set on Android 16 and should slot into the editing/sharing workflow.

Action Button as a camera shortcut


A new customizable Action Button is expected to replace the beloved mute slider with the OnePlus 15. OnePlus’ own description mentions mapping it to take photos or launch specific apps, making it a practical shutter/quick-launch control for the camera.

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

ChatGPT isn't just answering questions anymore – it's selling you things

by Iskra Petrova • 2

Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 update killing off major Wi-Fi bug and more

by Alan Friedman • 2

All those familiar Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra camera specs are now practically etched in stone

by Adrian Diaconescu • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless