Nothing Phone (2a) is among the first non-Pixel phones to offer early access to Android 15
Google’s I/O event has been a treasure trove for Android fans, as the Mountain View company announced a bunch of OS improvements along with in-depth details about its new Pixel 8a smartphone.
Most of the improvements revealed by Google will be coming with Android 15, and a preview version of it is already available for eligible phones, which typically are different Pixel models.
Surprisingly, Nothing announced soon after the event that its Phone (2a) is one of the first non-Pixel phones to offer early access to Android 15. Basically, this means that you can visit Nothing’s website and join the first Android 15 developer preview on Phone (2a).
Nothing has a pretty in-depth step-by-step guide that will teach you how to download and install the Android 15 Developer Preview, but before you do that, you should know that this build is still in an early stage of development and some features might be missing or not working.
For example, some of the known issues include:
Thankfully, you’ll be able to roll back to the stable build in case you’re not content with how your phone performs with Android 15 Developer Preview installed. You’ll just have to download the roll-back package and follow the guide provided by Nothing.
Currently, Android 15 Developer Preview is available for the following Pixel devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8. Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.
- Fingerprints can’t be registered
- Face unlock unavailable
- No pre-installed Nothing X/Weather/Launcher/Recorder/Widgets
