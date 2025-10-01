Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

At up to $350 off, 512GB OnePlus 12 turns into hot pick for savvy shoppers

With its high-end performance, capable cameras, and fast 80W charging, this is the perfect choice if you want a powerful phone at a bargain price.

We recently shared that the OnePlus 12 was heavily discounted at the official OnePlus store, aiming to regain its flagship status. And while we thought this deal wouldn’t stay up for grabs for long, we’re quite pleased that it’s still available.

Well, technically, it’s not the same deal, but... it’s the same deal. Let us explain. You can still slash a whopping $300 off the 512GB version of this former flagship, but you’ll have to use promo code “HARVEST” at checkout instead of the previous code, which was “12SAVE300.” So, it’s the same savings, only the code that unlocks them is different. In addition, you can save up to $50 by trading in your old phone, bringing the total possible savings to $350.

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save up to $350!

$549 99
$899 99
$350 off (39%)
OnePlus lets you slash a whopping $300 off its OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage by entering promo code "HARVEST" at check out. Additionally, you can save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in. This turns the OnePlus 12 into an unmissable deal, offering high-end performance, capable cameras, gorgeous display, and fast charging at a price that won't break the bank. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus


Should you get the OnePlus 12 for up to $350 off? We strongly believe you should. While it may not be the latest and greatest phone from the company anymore, it was last year’s top-of-the-line handset, meaning it still delivers a tremendous amount of value.

In fact, it’s an absolute powerhouse, rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was the silicon that most manufacturers put in their flagships last year, so it’s definitely one of the best SoCs around. This, of course, translates to fast performance and the ability to tackle anything you throw its way.

The statement above is also valid for the cameras. With a 50MP main snapper and a 32MP unit for selfies, this bad boy takes stunning photos with deep colors. Its dynamic range is also excellent. And if you want to capture your cat playing with the new toy you just got them, you can record it in a stunning 8K resolution.

It wouldn’t be a high-end OnePlus phone if it didn’t have crazy charging speeds, right? That’s why the OnePlus 12 supports 80W wired charging, which can fully top up the hefty 5,400mAh power cell in just 37 minutes.

All in all, the OnePlus 12 may be an older-gen device, but we still believe it’s among the best phones on the market. Plus, the fact that you could save $350 on this beast makes it even more irresistible. So, if you’re looking for an unmissable deal on a powerful phone that can also take stunning pictures, this is it. Act fast and save while you can!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless