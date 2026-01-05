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One UI 8.5 may have an AI feature that could make you a better person

Samsung’s upcoming software will give you an important reminder.

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We may forget it sometimes, but phones were originally made to call people and stay in touch with our loved ones. Samsung has a new One UI 8.5 feature in the works, which may use the latest AI-powered technology to remind you of the simple things you can do with your device.

One UI 8.5 may remind you to call your family if you haven’t in a long time


Samsung is developing a new One UI 8.5 feature that will remind you to contact your family. The software adds a new card to Now Brief that nudges you to reach out to your family members. The notification, first noticed by @nirmalsri7 on Twitter/X, pops up with information about your family member and a reminder that you haven’t called them lately.

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Part of the pop-up is the contact card of your relative and information about how many days have passed since the last time you called them. You can tap the contact and make a call or dismiss it with the “Not now” button.

The nifty features that make sense



It is unclear how One UI 8.5 recognizes which contacts should get the “Say hello to your family” treatment. It’s likely just using contacts that are saved as “mom” or “dad” and checking how long it has been since the last time you were in contact with them.

While that’s hardly the advanced AI-powered feature we were promised, it’s a quality-of-life upgrade that would make sense to almost anyone. I wouldn’t expect Samsung to highlight it when announcing the Galaxy S26 series, though. The company is expected to launch One UI 8.5 with its upcoming flagship smartphones.

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I’d like such a feature


Living far away from my family makes keeping in touch often challenging. I have some calendar reminders to call, so I might not need the One UI 8.5 nudge. However, I sometimes get caught up in things and forget to call, making this feature meaningful. More meaningful than any hallucination-filled AI summary of a five-line email.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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