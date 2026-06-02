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iOS 27 may have the killer multitasking feature for the foldable iPhone Ultra

Apple appears to be preparing for better multitasking support on the foldable iPhone.

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Ilia Temelkov
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iOS 27 may fix a
Multitasking has long been one of the weakest areas for the iPhone, especially when compared to practically any Android smartphone. Fortunately, Apple may be working on a solution that would introduce long-overdue multitasking features on the iOS 27.

Split-screen multitasking may finally arrive on iOS


Apple is reportedly working on at least one multitasking feature that could be part of iOS 27. According to a post (source in Chinese) by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the company is developing a new capability that should improve how the platform handles apps in landscape mode and different screen sizes.

The leaker mentioned that the solution will be similar to the way apps change on the iPad. He also used Huawei’s Parallel View feature, which automatically adapts smartphone apps to wider displays, as a reference.

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Building on the iPad features



Currently, iPadOS handles landscape adaptation in a way that’s similar to Huawei’s approach with Parallel View. Any change that’s required to display an app in landscape mode is handled at the system level without needing a specific redesign.

Similar to many modern Android smartphones, iPadOS 26 supports multiple windows and split-screen multitasking. However, similar features were never introduced to iOS.

Crucial feature for the iPhone Ultra


This update is certainly aimed at the upcoming foldable iPhone. Unlike every other Apple smartphone, the iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 7.8-inch internal display with a wide aspect ratio.

If Apple doesn’t come up with a system-level solution, iOS apps would appear broken or letterboxed on the new screen format. A split-screen solution would also allow users to utilize the larger display for more advanced tasks.

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Of course, whatever Apple does will be a long-overdue catch-up to features that have been part of every leading Android smartphone for years. The Galaxy S26 series is only the latest Samsung device to support split screen and windowed apps, and One UI 8.5 even allows you to open frequently used app pairs with one tap.

In fact, multitasking is such a basic part of the Android experience that it’s hardly mentioned anymore. Rad doesn’t talk about it in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and neither does Victor mention it in the review of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Meanwhile, at least one user on Reddit was shocked to discover their iPhone 17 Pro Max doesn’t support floating windows.

The bare minimum


I was never bothered by the lack of multitasking features on iOS, but not having them has been an absurd omission for a very long time. I can only hope that Apple doesn’t make those exclusive for the iPhone Ultra and finally brings them to all iOS 27 devices.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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