One of OpenAI’s most successful apps makes the leap from iPhone to Android

Sora lets you turn text and images into hyperreal videos, now on Google Play.

Android Apps
A photo of a hand holding a smartphone with the Sora app's logo on the display.
After a successful iOS launch earlier this fall, OpenAI’s popular AI video app is now making its way to Android devices.

Sora arrives on Android


Sora, the app that turns text prompts and images into hyperreal AI-generated videos, is now available for Android users. If you are in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, or Thailand, you can already grab it from the Google Play Store.


The app lets you create realistic videos complete with sound from just a sentence or an image. Whether it is a cinematic scene, a short anime clip, or a remix of a friend’s video, Sora brings it to life using OpenAI’s latest tech.

Since its model debuted in February, Sora has gotten significantly better, producing videos so realistic that it is often hard to tell what’s real and what’s AI (although if you look close enough, usually you can catch it). 

Now that Android users have access, expect a surge of AI videos across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram – especially given Android’s 3.9 billion users and 72.55% share of the global market.

A smart move by OpenAI


Rolling Sora out to Android makes perfect sense. The app was a hit on iOS, hitting over 1 million downloads in just five days.

Plus, it also keeps OpenAI competitive with Google, which recently rolled out big upgrades to its own AI video generator, Flow. Google’s tool supports sound, smooth transitions, and clips up to a minute long.

OpenAI and Google have been chasing each other in the AI space – every new feature from one is quickly met with an improved version from the other. Both are clearly pushing the AI revolution forward, and there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon.

Are you excited to try Sora on Android?

Vote View Result

The AI video wave


Love it or hate it, AI videos are taking over the internet. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of this particular use case – I’d rather see AI applied to big things like medical breakthroughs or complex data analysis. But for most people, it’s just about having fun generating and sharing videos online.

That said, AI content can easily spread misinformation, so it’s more important than ever to think critically before liking, sharing, or believing what you see.

