One of OpenAI’s most successful apps makes the leap from iPhone to Android

Sora arrives on Android





The Sora app is now available on Android in:



Canada

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

US

Vietnam pic.twitter.com/wmx5KU4VM1 — Sora (@soraofficialapp) November 4, 2025

The app lets you create realistic videos complete with sound from just a sentence or an image. Whether it is a cinematic scene, a short anime clip, or a remix of a friend’s video, Sora brings it to life using OpenAI’s latest tech.



Since its model debuted in February, Sora has gotten significantly better, producing videos so realistic that it is often hard to tell what's real and what's AI (although if you look close enough, usually you can catch it).



A smart move by OpenAI

Rolling Sora out to Android makes perfect sense.



Plus, it also keeps OpenAI competitive with



OpenAI and Google have been chasing each other in the AI space – every new feature from one is quickly met with an improved version from the other. Both are clearly pushing the AI revolution forward, and there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon.



Are you excited to try Sora on Android? Yes, I love creating AI videos. Maybe, I’ll see what it can do first. Not really, AI videos aren’t my thing. Yes, I love creating AI videos. 28.57% Maybe, I’ll see what it can do first. 28.57% Not really, AI videos aren’t my thing. 42.86%

The AI video wave

Love it or hate it, AI videos are taking over the internet. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of this particular use case – I’d rather see AI applied to big things like medical breakthroughs or complex data analysis. But for most people, it’s just about having fun generating and sharing videos online.



Rolling Sora out to Android makes perfect sense. The app was a hit on iOS, hitting over 1 million downloads in just five days. Plus, it also keeps OpenAI competitive with Google, which recently rolled out big upgrades to its own AI video generator, Flow. Google's tool supports sound, smooth transitions, and clips up to a minute long.

OpenAI and Google have been chasing each other in the AI space – every new feature from one is quickly met with an improved version from the other. Both are clearly pushing the AI revolution forward, and there's no sign of them slowing down anytime soon.

Love it or hate it, AI videos are taking over the internet. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of this particular use case – I'd rather see AI applied to big things like medical breakthroughs or complex data analysis. But for most people, it's just about having fun generating and sharing videos online.

That said, AI content can easily spread misinformation, so it's more important than ever to think critically before liking, sharing, or believing what you see. Now that Android users have access, expect a surge of AI videos across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram – especially given Android's 3.9 billion users and 72.55% share of the global market.

After a successful iOS launch earlier this fall, OpenAI’s popular AI video app is now making its way to Android devices.Sora, the app that turns text prompts and images into hyperreal AI-generated videos, is now available for Android users. If you are in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, or Thailand, you can already grab it from the Google Play Store.