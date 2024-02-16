Move оver, Hollywood: OpenAI's new AI model, Sora, creates minute-long videos from prompts

can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions



The model can even produce a video from a single still image, and it is capable of filling in missing frames in an existing video or extending its duration. OpenAI acknowledges that the model " may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene ," but the showcased results are quite impressive. You can check out the shared videos to see for yourself.





Prompt: “A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30 year old space man wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colors.” pic.twitter.com/0JzpwPUGPB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024







Earlier this month, OpenAI revealed plans to add watermarks to its text-to-image tool DALL-E 3. However, it mentioned that these watermarks can easily be removed. Similar to its other AI products, OpenAI will have to address the potential repercussions of fake AI-generated photorealistic videos being mistaken for genuine content.



The company claims that it is developing tools to identify misleading content, including a detection classifier capable of recognizing videos generated by Sora.



Not too long ago, the social media giant Meta boosted its image generation model Emu by adding two AI-based features. These features can edit and create videos from text prompts, too. It looks like the future of AI-generated Reels and short videos is getting closer than we expected.