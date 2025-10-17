Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

Google's AI video generator now handles sound, smooth transitions, and extended clips up to a minute long.

By
1comment
Apps Google
A colorful, blurred image with Google's logo on the front.
Google is taking its AI video game up another notch, rolling out fresh creative tools that give you more control than ever when crafting your next cinematic masterpiece.

Google’s Flow just got way more powerful


Earlier this year, Google introduced Flow, its AI filmmaking platform powered by Veo, and now it’s stepping things up again. If realistic, AI-generated videos are your thing, this update’s for you.

The company is adding new and improved creative tools that let you fine-tune every aspect of your clips – and for the first time, audio is joining the mix. Yep, Google is finally bringing sound to existing Flow features like “Ingredients to Video,” “Frames to Video,” and “Extend.”

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

But that’s not all – Google also revealed Veo 3.1, the latest version of its advanced video model. This update brings richer audio, better storytelling control, and more lifelike visuals that make scenes look eerily real. It builds on Veo 3 with stronger prompt accuracy and sharper audiovisual quality, especially when turning images into videos.

Now, with Veo 3.1, creators can:

  • Shape every detail of the scene – With Ingredients to Video, use multiple reference images to define the characters, objects, and overall vibe of your shot.
  • Control your transitions – Frames to Video lets you choose a start and end image, and Flow fills in the middle seamlessly, creating smooth, cinematic shots.
  • Extend your clips effortlessly – Extend helps you make longer, continuous shots – up to a minute or more – by automatically generating what happens next from your previous clip.

Google shared demos of how it all works, and honestly, the line between real footage and AI-generated content is getting harder to spot by the day.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

On top of that, Flow is getting new editing powers that make it easier to rework your scenes without starting over:

  • Add anything, anywhere – The new Insert feature lets you drop in new elements, from everyday details to full-blown fantasy creatures. Flow now handles lighting and shadows like a pro, so everything blends naturally.
  • Erase what doesn’t belong – You’ll soon be able to remove objects or characters completely, and Flow will automatically fill in the background so it looks like they were never there.

Google wants to stay ahead in the AI race


By rolling these upgrades out beyond internal testing, Google is signaling that it’s confident in its tech and wants to stay one step ahead of OpenAI.

Right now, the two companies are locked in a fierce competition to dominate the AI video space. OpenAI’s Sora has already made waves with its own realistic video generation capabilities, and it recently got a major update, too. So it’s no surprise Google is answering back with Veo 3.1 and Flow improvements.


Sora is also generating real-looking videos. | Video credit – OpenAI

How do you feel about AI-generated videos becoming so realistic?

Vote View Result

The double-edged sword of AI creativity


I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – tools this powerful can be risky when everyone has access to them. We’re already seeing the internet fill up with AI-generated videos that can mislead or manipulate, and that’s worrying. They can also take some of the magic out of human creativity.

Still, there’s no denying how fast this tech is evolving – and how impressive it’s becoming. Every new update from Google and OpenAI shows just how close we’re getting to AI that can produce content almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

You won&#039;t be able to tell what&#039;s real anymore after what Google just released

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
