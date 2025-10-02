Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A bug on Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 models might confuse users

A bug accidentally allowed Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 users to show the introductory page for Pixel Satellite SOS.

Google Google Pixel
Phone Arena's Vic holds the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, both facing the camera.
We've been writing often about satellite services offered by phone manufacturers and wireless providers. Some Google Pixel handsets will allow you to connect with emergency services and share your location even if you're in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. The Pixel's SOS Satellite feature debuted with the Pixel 9 series and continued with the Pixel 10 line. That means that you don't have this feature if you own a phone from the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 lines.

The Pixel Satellite SOS introductory listing mistakenly appeared on older Pixel phones


You might not be able to convince some owners of those older Pixel models that they don't have the feature. That's because the introductory page for Pixel Satellite SOS appeared on their Pixel phones even though it was a mistake and these older models really can't connect to the satellites. The Satellite SOS page surfaced when older Pixel users went to Settings > Safety & emergency > Satellite SOS. But even though some Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 users could see this page on their handsets, they had no way to try out the feature like Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 users can.

Screenshot of the Pixel Satellite SOS introductory page.
This page mistakenly showed up on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 models. | Image credit-Reddit

The Satellite SOS introductory page started to appear on the older phones after the September 2025 Google Play system update was installed on these models. It shows how the feature works and allows you to set "Sharing preferences" with your emergency contacts. The page also states that "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for 2 years." But the listing also can be the first proof that your phone really doesn't have the feature since the "Try a demo" button is missing on these older models.

Here's why Pixel 8 and older models can't have the Satellite SOS feature


A Google spokesperson explained that a bug caused the older Pixel phones to show the listing and Google said that it has no plan to add Satellite SOS to Pixel models older than the Pixel 9. That could be due to the modems used on the older models. After the Samsung Exynos 5123 modem was used on the Pixel 6 series (and had many connectivity issues), Google switched to the Exynos 5300 modem for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lines both employ the Exynos 5400 modem, which apparently allows the Satellite SOS feature to work with the 2024 and 2025 Pixel models.

Would you like to see Satellite SOS on your older Pixel?

Vote View Result
 
Google will quickly exterminate the bug, which should remove the Pixel Satellite introductory page from Pixel 8 and earlier models. 

