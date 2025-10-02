A bug on Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 models might confuse users

The Pixel Satellite SOS introductory listing mistakenly appeared on older Pixel phones





Settings > Safety & emergency > Satellite SOS . But even though some Pixel 6 , Pixel 7 , and Pixel 8 users could see this page on their handsets, they had no way to try out the feature like Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 users can. You might not be able to convince some owners of those older Pixel models that they don't have the feature. That's because the introductory page for Pixel Satellite SOS appeared on their Pixel phones even though it was a mistake and these older models really can't connect to the satellites. The Satellite SOS page surfaced when older Pixel users went to. But even though some, andusers could see this page on their handsets, they had no way to try out the feature likeandusers can.









The Satellite SOS introductory page started to appear on the older phones after the September 2025 Google Play system update was installed on these models. It shows how the feature works and allows you to set "Sharing preferences" with your emergency contacts. The page also states that "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for 2 years." But the listing also can be the first proof that your phone really doesn't have the feature since the "Try a demo" button is missing on these older models.

Here's why Pixel 8 and older models can't have the Satellite SOS feature





Pixel 9 . That could be due to the modems used on the older models. After the Samsung Exynos 5123 modem was used on the Pixel 6 series (and had many connectivity issues), Google switched to the Exynos 5300 modem for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lines both employ the Exynos 5400 modem, which apparently allows the Satellite SOS feature to work with the 2024 and 2025 Pixel models. A Google spokesperson explained that a bug caused the older Pixel phones to show the listing and Google said that it has no plan to add Satellite SOS to Pixel models older than the. That could be due to the modems used on the older models. After the Samsung Exynos 5123 modem was used on theseries (and had many connectivity issues), Google switched to the Exynos 5300 modem for theandlines. Theandlines both employ the Exynos 5400 modem, which apparently allows the Satellite SOS feature to work with the 2024 and 2025 Pixel models.

Would you like to see Satellite SOS on your older Pixel? Yes. Who wouldn't want this feature on their Pixel? No. There are better satellite services for phones. Yes. Who wouldn't want this feature on their Pixel? 50% No. There are better satellite services for phones. 50%

Google will quickly exterminate the bug, which should remove the Pixel Satellite introductory page from Pixel 8 and earlier models.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer