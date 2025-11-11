Nothing Phone (3) drops to its lowest price after $120 early Black Friday discount
As a proper, affordable flagship phone, it offers fast performance and comes with capable cameras. It's perfect for anyone who doesn't want to overspend.
Android phone, you might be looking at the likes of the Galaxy S25 FE or the OnePlus 13R. But while both of these are amazing options, which you won’t regret buying, they are more mainstream. So, what do you do if you want a flagship-ish phone but want to differentiate from others? Well, the answer is simple: you get a brand-new Nothing Phone (3) at its lowest price on Amazon right now!\If you’re in the market for an affordable flagship
As an early Black Friday deal, the retailer has slashed a whopping $120 off Nothing’s current flagship, dropping it below $679. The offer applies to the Black-colored version with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. And just as we said, that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone, making this deal even harder to pass up. We don’t know how long it’ll last, which is why we urge you to grab one as soon as possible, as this bad boy has a lot to offer in return.
It’s a similar story with the cameras. With its triple-camera setup — 50 MP main snapper, 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide unit — it can capture detailed, colorful photos with a wide dynamic range. While the HDR can sometimes be a bit over the top, most photos come out vibrant with high detail and minimal oversharpening.
Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset may not be on the level of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in this year’s most flagship phones, but it still packs a lot of firepower. During our testing — check out our dedicated Nothing Phone (3) review to learn more — the phone felt incredibly snappy and responsive. And thanks to its ample RAM, it can tackle almost any task without breaking a sweat.
Now add a hefty 5,150mAh battery that can easily last you the day without top-ups and OS updates for the next five years and you get a phone that’s worth every penny. So, if you want to be different, act fast and get the Nothing Phone (3) for less today!
