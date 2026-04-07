Nothing just axed the CMF Watch app, and if you own one there's a deadline you can't afford to miss
Most of your data transfers, but not everything survives.
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The CMF watch app will be replaced by the Nothing X app | Image by Nothing
If you own a CMF Watch and you're still using the original CMF Watch app to manage it, heads up: Nothing is pulling the plug on the standalone app and moving everything over to Nothing X. The clock is ticking on when you need to make that happen.
As of April 3 (2026), the CMF Watch app has already been removed from app stores. Nothing confirmed the transition in a community post, urging all CMF Watch owners to migrate to the Nothing X app before July 19, 2026 for the smoothest experience.
Most of your important health and fitness data will carry over. That includes workout records, daily activity, sleep data, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, active score, and training load (that last one is exclusive to Watch Pro 2 owners). Your fitness goals come along for the ride too.
The process itself is pretty straightforward. Open the Nothing X app, log in with the same account you used for the CMF Watch app, connect your watch, and tap "Data Migration." If something goes wrong during the transfer, Nothing says to reach out to their support team directly.
This move was long overdue. Nothing's CMF headphones have been managed through the Nothing X app for a while now, so having the watches live in a completely separate app never made much sense.
Consolidating everything under one roof is the right call, and frankly, it should've happened sooner. If you're a CMF Watch owner, just make sure you get the migration done before that July 19 deadline. Future you will thank present you.
The CMF Watch app is going away for good
As of April 3 (2026), the CMF Watch app has already been removed from app stores. Nothing confirmed the transition in a community post, urging all CMF Watch owners to migrate to the Nothing X app before July 19, 2026 for the smoothest experience.
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Once you start the migration, your old CMF Watch app account gets deactivated permanently. You won't be able to log back in or redownload the app, so there's no going back.
What transfers over (and what doesn't)
Most of your important health and fitness data will carry over. That includes workout records, daily activity, sleep data, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, active score, and training load (that last one is exclusive to Watch Pro 2 owners). Your fitness goals come along for the ride too.
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But your nickname, avatar, height, weight, and female health data won't make the jump automatically. You'll need to re-enter all of that manually. And if you spent time creating custom watch faces in the CMF Watch app, those are gone for good. They will not transfer to Nothing X.
How to migrate your CMF Watch data
How to migrate your CMF Watch data to the Nothing X app. | Image by Nothing
The process itself is pretty straightforward. Open the Nothing X app, log in with the same account you used for the CMF Watch app, connect your watch, and tap "Data Migration." If something goes wrong during the transfer, Nothing says to reach out to their support team directly.
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This move was long overdue. Nothing's CMF headphones have been managed through the Nothing X app for a while now, so having the watches live in a completely separate app never made much sense.
As someone who owned a CMF Watch, I can tell you firsthand that the standalone CMF Watch app was a buggy mess. Connectivity issues, sluggish performance, and an interface that felt like an afterthought compared to what Nothing X offers for its other products.
Consolidating everything under one roof is the right call, and frankly, it should've happened sooner. If you're a CMF Watch owner, just make sure you get the migration done before that July 19 deadline. Future you will thank present you.
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