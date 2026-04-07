Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Nothing just axed the CMF Watch app, and if you own one there's a deadline you can't afford to miss

Most of your data transfers, but not everything survives.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wearables Nothing
CMF watch app replaced by Nothing X app
The CMF watch app will be replaced by the Nothing X app | Image by Nothing
If you own a CMF Watch and you're still using the original CMF Watch app to manage it, heads up: Nothing is pulling the plug on the standalone app and moving everything over to Nothing X. The clock is ticking on when you need to make that happen.

The CMF Watch app is going away for good


As of April 3 (2026), the CMF Watch app has already been removed from app stores. Nothing confirmed the transition in a community post, urging all CMF Watch owners to migrate to the Nothing X app before July 19, 2026 for the smoothest experience.

Recommended For You

Once you start the migration, your old CMF Watch app account gets deactivated permanently. You won't be able to log back in or redownload the app, so there's no going back.

What transfers over (and what doesn't)


Most of your important health and fitness data will carry over. That includes workout records, daily activity, sleep data, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, active score, and training load (that last one is exclusive to Watch Pro 2 owners). Your fitness goals come along for the ride too.

Recommended For You

But your nickname, avatar, height, weight, and female health data won't make the jump automatically. You'll need to re-enter all of that manually. And if you spent time creating custom watch faces in the CMF Watch app, those are gone for good. They will not transfer to Nothing X.

How to migrate your CMF Watch data


The process itself is pretty straightforward. Open the Nothing X app, log in with the same account you used for the CMF Watch app, connect your watch, and tap "Data Migration." If something goes wrong during the transfer, Nothing says to reach out to their support team directly.

What do you value most in a smartwatch companion app?
0 Votes

One app to rule them all (finally)


This move was long overdue. Nothing's CMF headphones have been managed through the Nothing X app for a while now, so having the watches live in a completely separate app never made much sense.

As someone who owned a CMF Watch, I can tell you firsthand that the standalone CMF Watch app was a buggy mess. Connectivity issues, sluggish performance, and an interface that felt like an afterthought compared to what Nothing X offers for its other products.

Consolidating everything under one roof is the right call, and frankly, it should've happened sooner. If you're a CMF Watch owner, just make sure you get the migration done before that July 19 deadline. Future you will thank present you.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

Latest News

Nothing just axed the CMF Watch app, and if you own one there's a deadline you can't afford to miss
Nothing just axed the CMF Watch app, and if you own one there's a deadline you can't afford to miss
Netflix drops a free app made for everyone
Netflix drops a free app made for everyone
Galaxy Watch 8 gets its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung
Galaxy Watch 8 gets its first major discount in a long time at Amazon and Samsung
This is the best Google Pixel 9 Pro promo Amazon has ever launched — but it might vanish any minute
This is the best Google Pixel 9 Pro promo Amazon has ever launched — but it might vanish any minute
It took 200 days and 695,081 miles for the iPhone 17 Pro Max to shine brighter than ever
It took 200 days and 695,081 miles for the iPhone 17 Pro Max to shine brighter than ever
Samsung built the Galaxy S26 Ultra for a problem we know is real... but won't admit
Samsung built the Galaxy S26 Ultra for a problem we know is real... but won't admit