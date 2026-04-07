Nothing just axed the CMF Watch app, and if you own one there's a deadline you can't afford to miss

As someone who owned a CMF Watch, I can tell you firsthand that the standalone CMF Watch app was a buggy mess. Connectivity issues, sluggish performance, and an interface that felt like an afterthought compared to what Nothing X offers for its other products.Consolidating everything under one roof is the right call, and frankly, it should've happened sooner. If you're a CMF Watch owner, just make sure you get the migration done before that July 19 deadline. Future you will thank present you.