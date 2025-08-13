Amazon's limited-time promo saves you 28% on the high-class Nothing Ear with ChatGPT
Unique design, quality sound, decent battery life and now — a more affordable price!
Looking for high-class wireless earbuds with great audio quality, solid battery life, and a unique design? Consider the Nothing Ear! These earbuds feature ChatGPT integration and are 28% off at Amazon for a limited time. That's a solid $45 off their original ~$160 price.
Right off the bat, we should point out this isn't the first time we've come across this deal. But we don't need a promo to be unique in order to be appealing, right? And for everything these bad boys bring to the table, they're definitely worth your attention.
You get boosted bass out of the box, as well as some amplified highs, but there's no screeching vocals or headache-inducing low-end. Instead, the Nothing earbuds boast a wide soundstage that lets you pick out the details in your favorite tracks.
details in your favorite tracks.
In terms of noise cancellation, the Ear do an OK job of keeping unwanted noises at bay. However, it occasionally recalibrates when you're moving through dynamic environments, which might not be everyone's cup of tea.
What about battery life? You can expect up to five hours of playtime per charge with ANC on or up to eight hours without the special feature. With the charging case, you're getting up to 24 hours of juice with noise cancelling or 40 hours without ANC. That's not the best result out there, but it's more than enough for casual listeners.
Overall, the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are a fantastic choice for everyday use. Truth be told, they're well worth it even at their standard price, but now that they're 28% off, they offer way more value for money.
Having tested these Nothing earbuds — check out our Nothing Ear review for details — we think they're perfect for users seeking excellent and highly customizable audio for less than $200. Sure, they might not have the best noise cancellation on the market, but they nail the sound quality front.
What's more impressive here is the advanced EQ. It's a pretty solid setup, too, which includes not just EQ presets but also an eight-band equalizer that lets you fine-tune every frequency.
