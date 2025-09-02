Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Not getting your notifications on Android 16? Turns out you’re not the only one.

A strange bug is silencing alerts, but a fix is already on the way.

Google's release of Android 16 in June was a welcome one, bringing a host of new features to Pixel users. However, the rollout hasn't been entirely smooth. A peculiar and frustrating bug has emerged, turning the notification experience into a bit of a mess for some.

The issue, first reported on Google's Issue Tracker, is straightforward: if a notification is already sitting in your notification shade, any subsequent alert that comes in will be silent. As one user detailed, "subsequent notifications are not playing any sounds, even when volume has been set to the MAX". The only way to hear a sound from a new notification is to first clear the existing ones. This bug isn't picky, affecting a wide range of devices from the Pixel 6 all the way up to the new Pixel 10 series. For users relying on timely alerts from alarms, smart cameras, or even glucose monitors, this silence is more than a minor annoyance—it's a significant problem.



The good news is that Google is on the case. On August 7, the company officially acknowledged the bug, stating that a fix is "fixed internally and will be included in the next quarterly release." The only question is when. The fix could arrive with the QPR1 update expected this month or be pushed to the QPR2 release in December. In the meantime, some have turned to third-party apps like Notification Manager as a temporary workaround.

Have you been affected by this notification bug?

Vote View Result


It should be noted that this situation isn't entirely unique to Android. After major iOS updates, it's common to see Apple users report similar notification-related glitches. The same applies to proprietary user interfaces, like One UI, which is developed by Samsung. These bugs are often addressed in subsequent point releases, showing that both ecosystems grapple with post-launch software refinements.

While the bug is undoubtedly frustrating, Google's quick acknowledgment and promised fix are reassuring. For now, Pixel users will have to be extra vigilant with their notifications and hope the official patch arrives sooner rather than later.


Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
