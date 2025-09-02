Not getting your notifications on Android 16? Turns out you’re not the only one.

Have you been affected by this notification bug? Yes No Yes 100% No 0%













Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

It should be noted that this situation isn't entirely unique to Android. After major iOS updates, it's common to see Apple users report similar notification-related glitches. The same applies to proprietary user interfaces, like One UI, which is developed by Samsung. These bugs are often addressed in subsequent point releases, showing that both ecosystems grapple with post-launch software refinements.While the bug is undoubtedly frustrating, Google's quick acknowledgment and promised fix are reassuring. For now, Pixel users will have to be extra vigilant with their notifications and hope the official patch arrives sooner rather than later.