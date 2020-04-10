Big Nokia 7.3 & Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G event being planned for Q3 2020
Expect an announcement in late August or September
Speaking to NokiaPowerUser recently, people familiar with the matter revealed HMD Global is currently planning a “major launch event” in mid-to-late Q3 2020. That means people can expect new smartphones in either late August or September.
In regards to which smartphones can be expected, the highlight of the show should be the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. This should be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset that’s found inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ.
It's also expected to feature a revised rear camera system that ditches the Light technology used on the original Nokia 9 PureView and an all-screen design backed up by either a pop-up camera or an in-screen camera if the tech is deemed ready.
The other device making an appearance is reportedly the Nokia 7.3. Little is known about this product right now, but two prototypes are said to be undergoing testing and one of them includes 5G network support.