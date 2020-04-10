Nokia Android

Big Nokia 7.3 & Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G event being planned for Q3 2020

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
Apr 10, 2020, 5:17 AM
Motorola, LG, and Apple have all been forced to postpone smartphone announcements in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HMD Global has done the same with its upcoming Nokia flagship, and a new leak provides more information about those plans. 

Expect an announcement in late August or September


Speaking to NokiaPowerUser recently, people familiar with the matter revealed HMD Global is currently planning a “major launch event” in mid-to-late Q3 2020. That means people can expect new smartphones in either late August or September.

This timeline coincides with that of IFA 2020 in Berlin, which is scheduled to take place September 4-9. HMD has used this platform to announce several devices in the past, but COVID-19 puts it at high risk of being canceled this year, which makes a standalone Nokia event much more likely.

In regards to which smartphones can be expected, the highlight of the show should be the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. This should be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset that’s found inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ.

It's also expected to feature a revised rear camera system that ditches the Light technology used on the original Nokia 9 PureView and an all-screen design backed up by either a pop-up camera or an in-screen camera if the tech is deemed ready.

The other device making an appearance is reportedly the Nokia 7.3. Little is known about this product right now, but two prototypes are said to be undergoing testing and one of them includes 5G network support.

