T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Google

Samsung might be developing a custom chipset for Google and its future Pixels

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Apr 09, 2020, 6:41 AM
Samsung might be developing a custom chipset for Google and its future Pixels
Despite the recent disdain for Samsung's own line of Exynos chipsets, which perform worse than their Qualcomm counterparts, the South Korean giant is unlikely to abandon its in-house line of chipsets anytime soon. For one, Qualcomm's hard grip on the US market is forcing Samsung to use Snapdragon chipsets locally, but almost all other regions across the globe are usually getting Exynos-powered Samsung phones. And from the looks of it, Google could be partnering up with Samsung to loosen its own dependence on Qualcomm as well.

According to rumors circulating on the web, Samsung could be developing a custom Exynos chipset for Google, probably for its own Pixel lineup of phones. It will be manufactured on Samsung's 5nm LPE die process and will feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and a cluster of four Cortex-A55 cores. Graphics will be dealt with by ARM's unannounced Mali MP20 GPU, though Google seems to be stripping Samsung's ISP (image signal processor) and NPU (neural-processing unit) in favor of its own units of the same type.

This falls in line with reports from last year that Google is keen on developing its own custom chipset and even hired a roster of veteran engineers for the task, but Google could have settled with Samsung's wares for now. This custom Exynos chipset will likely make it into a future Pixel generation, possibly the sixth generation. Depending on the specs, the chip could also make it into the affordable Pixel a-lineup of phones. 

As a reminder, the Pixel 5 could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which would signal a paradigm change for Pixel flagships. Despite that's not a flagship chipset in the same tier as the Snapdragon 865, it's still a pretty fast silicon that supports 5G but keeps the price down. 

With Google I/O 2020 being canceled altogether, the Pixel 4/4a XL still unofficial, and the coronavirus disrupting plans, we might have to wait until the fall before we hear any official news on Google's Pixel lineup. As we know more, so will you.  



Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$624 Pixel 4 on
$520 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$881 Pixel 4 XL on
$710 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless