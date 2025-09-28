Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence

The next two updates to iOS 26 will be very important for Apple Intelligence.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Software updates Apps iPhone
Apple Intelligence on iPhone
In 2024, Apple announced its suite of AI features for the iPhone: Apple Intelligence. However, Apple Intelligence still remains incomplete — particularly a revamped Siri digital assistant — and it’s not even made its way to China yet, which is a major market for the company. That may be about to finally change.

Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, reveals that he’s been told that the next two iOS 26 updates will be monumental for the Chinese region. iOS 26.2 and iOS 26.3 will reportedly see Apple bring formal support for its AI services to the country. In preparation for this, perhaps, iOS 26.1 has just brought support for traditional Chinese and Mandarin Chinese.

Would you have bought an iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 without Apple Intelligence?

Vote View Result


Consumers in China had to use their iPhone 16 without Apple Intelligence, despite it being the most marketed feature of those phones. The iPhone 17 launch this month didn’t mention AI much, but it was still implied that it would lay a major role in the company’s products from the next year and onwards.

As such, iPhone 16 sales actually suffered quite a bit in China, and only recovered when Apple was forced to offer its phones at a discount. Even now, there are new problems for the iPhone in China. For example, the iPhone Air isn’t available in the country yet due to its reliance on e-SIM.



If the next two iOS 26 updates do bring Apple Intelligence to the iPhone in China, then the company will finally be delivering on its most marketed feature for last year’s flagship phones.

Of course, this hasn’t really been Apple’s fault. China made it very difficult to bring Apple Intelligence to the country, as the government wanted to be able to control what the AI features could do. The solution that Apple has been working on involves letting Chinese companies handle the AI tools on the iPhone, so that any “required” censorship can be applied.

Despite the lack of Apple Intelligence for a second generation’s launch in a row, the iPhone 17 has been very popular in China, much like it has been all around the world.

Next two iOS updates are big news for Apple Intelligence

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

by Abdullah Asim • 1

If T-Mobile becomes an all-digital carrier, it will still be different than Verizon's Visible

by Alan Friedman • 2

Meta’s Metabot is a humanoid robot that the company wants to be the backbone of robotics’ future

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless