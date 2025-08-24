New Pixel feature could save you from getting wiped out by a thief

Google's Identity Check is a new feature designed to protect a user's sensitive data by requiring that biometric identity verification be used to take certain actions when the device is outside of a trusted area. For example, let's say you're on vacation at Disney World and a strange twenty-something dude wearing Mickey ears grabs your Pixel and runs off with it. Your first concern might be for your personal data and your passwords, which you have stored in Google Password Manager.





Android 16 as part of December's Pixel Feature Drop. With the release of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, which is the first Beta release for next December's Pixel Feature Drop , Identity Check takes over to prevent thieves from breaking into your phone and stealing your personal data. That's because Identity Check lives up to its name, requiring that biometric tests be passed before the user can access sensitive apps. Even if a thief knows your lock screen PIN, pattern, or password, he can't take actions to reveal your sensitive information without making it through the fingerprint sensor or Face Unlock. Identity Check could launch on the stable version ofas part of December's Pixel Feature Drop.

Pre-order your new Pixel 10 model right here, right now!

Gift Pixel 10: pre-order with a $100 gift card The Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 has just been announced, and it's already available for pre-order at Amazon with a sweet $100 gift card. Reserve yours before this promo expires. Pre-order at Amazon Gift Pixel 10 Pro: pre-order with a $200 gift card Looking for a more flagship Pixel 10 experience in a compact form factor? Consider the Pixel 10 Pro instead! It's available for pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card! Pre-order at Amazon Gift Pixel 10 Pro XL: pre-order with a $200 gift card Users after a larger screen and a serious Gemini AI prowess should consider the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. The just-announced flagship is available for pre-order with a $200 Amazon Gift Card. Pre-order at Amazon

Settings > Security & privacy on my Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, a notification appeared on the display that said, "Use Identity Check to secure more apps. The alert added that "When you use Identity Check for apps that support Fingerprint and Face Unlock, you ensure stronger protection and a more consistent experience-without extra setup. The first time I went toon my Pixel 6 Pro following the installation ofQPR2 Beta 1, a notification appeared on the display that said, "Use Identity Check to secure more apps. The alert added that "When you use Identity Check for apps that support Fingerprint and Face Unlock, you ensure stronger protection and a more consistent experience-without extra setup.









You still will have to enable the feature on your Pixel. It's a long journey that goes something like this: Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Theft protection > Identity check . Toggle on Identity Check. As previously explained, if your Pixel should be stolen, with Identity Check, you'll be able to relax (as much as possible in the face of a stolen phone, anyway) knowing that Identity Check is on the job.





Will your personal info be safer with Identity Check? Yes. Biometric locks are effective, No. Thieves always find a way in, I don't know. I'd like to see it in action. Yes. Biometric locks are effective, 0% No. Thieves always find a way in, 100% I don't know. I'd like to see it in action. 0%

Unless the thief has also stolen your fingerprints or face, the fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock will prevent him from taking certain actions on your Pixel that can reveal personal information. Unfortunately, my Pixel 6 Pro doesn't have Face Unlock, but unlike what many of you might think, Face Unlock on most Pixel phones has a Class 3 security rating, meaning that it is not tricked by the use of photos, masks, or other fake representations of the user's face.



Recommended Stories

Class 3 is the same rating that the iPhone's Face ID has, and the rating allows Pixel's Face Unlock to be used for secure transactions and to sign in to banking and payment apps. Note that the Class 3 rating applies only to facial recognition on the Pixel 8 and later models.