The new Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is here to set a new standard for portable power reliability

Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 portable power station in an outdoor setting, with a device plugged in the 12V DC port.
Anker Solix, one of the most popular portable power station brands, has just announced the launch of its next-generation backup power source. The new Solix C1000 Gen 2 builds on its predecessor and features faster charging speeds and more durable LiFePO4 battery cells rated for 4,000 cycles to 80% capacity.

This lightweight portable power station can power 99.99% of appliances, making it highly reliable for home use, as well as van trips, off-grid adventures, and more. It weighs just 24.9lbs (11.3kg), and Anker states it’s 14% smaller than most 1,024Wh units on the market.

From phones to fridges: the Solix C1000 Gen 2 runs it all


What really stands out about the Solix C1000 Gen 2 is its impressive range of ports. The 1,024Wh unit delivers continuous 2kW output and allows you to run up to 10 devices simultaneously. Here’s what you’ll find on board:

  • 5 AC outlets
  • 3 USB-C ports (2x140W, 1x15W)
  • 1 USB-A port (12W max)
  • 1 cigarette lighter outlet (120W)

That’s a solid setup however you look at it! Even better, the model supports SurgePad technology within the Anker app, boosting its output to 3000W for power-hungry appliances. With so many ports and such a solid output, the Solix C1000 Gen 2 can power everything from laptops, phones, and drones to refrigerators and air conditioners.

Do you think portable power stations are a must-have?

Vote View Result

Another impressive feature here is the ultra-fast uninterruptible power supply system (UPS). The unit comes with a UL1778-certified UPS with a switchover time of less than 10ms. That’s crucial for any gadget that can’t afford a power hiccup, from CPAP machines to Wi-Fi routers.


Factor in the fully remote control through the Anker app and the ultra-fast recharging — 0-100% in just 49 minutes using UltraFast charging mode — and you’ve got a seriously reliable power companion.

Considering all these upgrades — including not one, but three USB-C ports — I think the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is bound for success. Brands have clearly recognized the need for more USB ports, and Anker is leading the way with a thoughtful upgrade. What’s more, with five AC outlets, you’ll never have to worry about which appliance to power during a blackout. In my book, that makes it a clear winner among portable power stations.

Availability


Announced on August 19, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 will be available at retailers starting September 8 for $799. However, Anker is offering a limited-time chance to grab it at an exclusive price of only $429. All you need to do is sign up to receive a unit by September 8 at the official Anker Solix Store.

The new Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is here to set a new standard for portable power reliability
