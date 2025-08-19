The new Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is here to set a new standard for portable power reliability

From phones to fridges: the Solix C1000 Gen 2 runs it all

5 AC outlets

3 USB-C ports (2x140W, 1x15W)

1 USB-A port (12W max)

1 cigarette lighter outlet (120W)

Do you think portable power stations are a must-have? Absolutely! Depends on the features Not at all Absolutely! 0% Depends on the features 0% Not at all 0%





Factor in the fully remote control through the Anker app and the ultra-fast recharging — 0-100% in just 49 minutes using UltraFast charging mode — and you’ve got a seriously reliable power companion. Factor in the fully remote control through the Anker app and the ultra-fast recharging — 0-100% in just 49 minutes using UltraFast charging mode — and you’ve got a seriously reliable power companion.

Considering all these upgrades — including not one, but three USB-C ports — I think the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is bound for success. Brands have clearly recognized the need for more USB ports, and Anker is leading the way with a thoughtful upgrade. What’s more, with five AC outlets, you’ll never have to worry about which appliance to power during a blackout. In my book, that makes it a clear winner among portable power stations.



Availability

Announced on August 19, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 will be available at retailers starting September 8 for $799. However, Anker is offering a limited-time chance to grab it at an exclusive price of only $429. All you need to do is sign up to receive a unit by September 8 at the official Anker Solix Store.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Anker Solix, one of the most popular portable power station brands, has just announced the launch of its next-generation backup power source. The new Solix C1000 Gen 2 builds on its predecessor and features faster charging speeds and more durable LiFePO4 battery cells rated for 4,000 cycles to 80% capacity.This lightweight portable power station can power 99.99% of appliances, making it highly reliable for home use, as well as van trips, off-grid adventures, and more. It weighs just 24.9lbs (11.3kg), and Anker states it’s 14% smaller than most 1,024Wh units on the market.What really stands out about the Solix C1000 Gen 2 is its impressive range of ports. The 1,024Wh unit delivers continuous 2kW output and allows you to run up to 10 devices simultaneously. Here’s what you’ll find on board:That’s a solid setup however you look at it! Even better, the model supports SurgePad technology within the Anker app, boosting its output to 3000W for power-hungry appliances. With so many ports and such a solid output, the Solix C1000 Gen 2 can power everything from laptops, phones, and drones to refrigerators and air conditioners.Another impressive feature here is the ultra-fast uninterruptible power supply system (UPS). The unit comes with a UL1778-certified UPS with a switchover time of less than 10ms. That’s crucial for any gadget that can’t afford a power hiccup, from CPAP machines to Wi-Fi routers.