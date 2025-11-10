Moving AT&T Fiber isn’t as easy as it looks – it could cost you $15K

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

As frustrating as it sounds, the high cost partly comes down to fiber regulations – customers aren’t allowed to move or alter fiber installations themselves. Only the provider can handle those changes, which means you’re stuck paying whatever quote they give.The relocation often involves bringing in engineers, rerouting underground cables, and making sure everything complies with safety and network standards. So while’s numbers sound excessive, users who’ve been through similar moves say the price range isn’t that unusual.



Still, that doesn’t make it easier to swallow. Some users in the thread said they’d rather switch providers entirely than pay five figures to keep their existing connection.





If your fiber provider asked for five figures to move your line, what would you do? Pay and move on. Switch to another ISP. Try to negotiate. Go wireless instead. Pay and move on. 0% Switch to another ISP. 83.33% Try to negotiate. 0% Go wireless instead. 16.67%

A costly lesson for business owners

AT&T

AT&T

For small businesses, this story is a wake-up call. If you’re setting upBusiness Fiber, make sure to think carefully about where the line enters your building – and ask detailed questions upfront. Once it’s installed, moving it could cost a lot more than you expect.It’s easy to see why business owners are frustrated – a five-figure bill for a line relocation feels like overkill. But since customers legally can’t touch the fiber themselves, their only real options are to pay the fee or walk away fromaltogether.Either way, this incident is a reminder that fast internet can come with hidden costs – and in some cases, they’re a lot higher than you’d think.