AT&T just launched the fiber solution businesses need to keep up with AI demands

Express Waves links key high-traffic routes with pre-verified 100G and 400G capacity. | Image credit – AT&T

And it’s not just theory. In recent trials, AT&T managed to move data at 1.6 terabits per second over a single wavelength – about four times faster than the company’s current top speed. That test basically confirmed that its network is already ready for next-gen AI, cloud, and data-heavy operations that are only going to get bigger.



Recommended Stories AT&T Express Waves brings to the table:



High-capacity bandwidth: 100G or 400G per wavelength.

100G or 400G per wavelength. Ultra-low latency: Built for mission-critical apps.

Built for mission-critical apps. Redundancy by design: Backup paths to keep connections alive even during failures.

Backup paths to keep connections alive even during failures. Private and secure: Direct fiber lines that stay off the public internet.







This isn’t just another AT&T product

AT&T isn’t just padding its portfolio here – Express Waves is meant to set a new baseline for how businesses connect in an era where milliseconds make or break performance.



It’s built for enterprises that move serious data and need that data to stay private and stable. If you’re dealing with large-scale AI models or sensitive analytics that can’t risk a network hiccup, this is exactly the kind of high-capacity, direct site-to-site fiber connection you’d want in place.



It’s also a competitive play. Sure, AT&T is clearly positioning itself to lead this new wave (pun intended).



Verizon , for instance, AT&T ’s launch could nudge the others to move even faster.



Carriers are turning into ecosystems

If you zoom out, the “big three” – Verizon , AT&T , and T-Mobile – are all evolving into something much bigger than traditional carriers. They’re building end-to-end tech ecosystems that connect cloud, edge, AI, and enterprise operations in ways that used to be totally separate.



