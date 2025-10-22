Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung wants you to put its XR glasses on your face, and it’ll work with these brands to achieve it

Samsung is partnering with Google and two eyewear brands to challenge Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Samsung AR-VR
Samsung’s teaser for it’s upcoming XR glasses.
Samsung just announced its Galaxy XR headset, but that’s not the only extended reality product it is working on. During the presentation, the company teased future devices that are likely to challenge Meta’s Ray-Ban AI-powered glasses, including the new Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Samsung is partnering with eyewear brands for future AI glasses


Samsung announced it’s partnering with lifestyle eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster on future products, including AI glasses. Those partnerships are part of the company’s collaboration with Google for its “broader XR roadmap”.

Seamlessly connected to the Android XR ecosystem, these devices will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work and play into daily life.
Samsung, October 2025


Those two collaborations will focus on different markets where Samsung hopes to bring the “cutting-edge” AI features it develops with Google. With Gentle Monster, the company is aiming at “stylish, fashion-forward eyewear,” which will likely be at the higher end of the market. Warby Parker, on the other hand, is probably going to contribute to more accessible and affordable devices.

Not the first time we’re hearing of this



Back in May, Google announced its own partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster while presenting the Android XR platform. The company then demoed some of the platform’s Gemini-powered features, such as real-time translation with subtitles.

While Samsung showed a short teaser video about its future products, the company didn’t go into any details beyond showing off some frames. It is safe to assume that the company will start with a simpler pair of glasses with speakers, microphones, and a camera before offering a more advanced model with a display.

Would you use Samsung smart glasses?

Vote View Result


That way, Samsung would closely follow Meta’s path in developing its own lineup of AI glasses. The company first released the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which turned into a surprising hit. Last month, the company revealed the Meta Ray-Ban Display, which feature a display and a neural wristband. Apple is also rumored to be working on AI glasses after it has scrapped its cheaper Vision Pro project.

Of course Samsung needs help


I’m open to using all sorts of wearables, but putting a device on my face is extremely personal, which is an extra challenge for any AI glasses. The reason for Meta’s success is the mass appeal of the Ray-Ban glasses, and Samsung is obviously aware of that fact. Partnering with two distinct brands, each bringing its own stylistic approach to the table, is a smart move, which should help Samsung and Google challenge Meta for real.

