Amazon drops the Razr (2025) to new all-time low, making it go-to foldable for savvy shoppers
The phone delivers reliable performance, takes beautiful photos and is a bargain at its current price.
If you're looking for a new clamshell foldable and don't want to overspend on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the incredibly powerful Razr Ultra (2025), Amazon's deal on the regular Razr (2025) might just tickle your fancy.
The retailer has slashed $100 off its usual cost, letting you start living the foldable lifestyle for just under $600. That's the lowest price we've seen on this bad boy on Amazon so far, making this a deal you definitely don't want to miss. We don't know how long it'll last, though, so we urge you to act fast and save now, while the promo is still live.
As for the phone itself, well, it's great value for money. Sure, it's not a powerhouse like Samsung's or Motorola's flagship foldables, but its Dimensity 7400X, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, delivers reliable performance. It can tackle most tasks without any hiccups, though you may notice stutters when dealing with more demanding apps or heavy multitasking. But for day-to-day use, it performs just fine.
The camera performance is also pretty impressive. While it's still far from the best camera phones on the market, the 50MP main snapper takes beautiful photos with natural colors and good exposure. However, oversharpening reduces detail, making images a bit less crisp. But given the price, we believe this is something we can easily overlook.
Overall, the Razr (2025) is an absolute bargain, so don't miss out! Get one for much less than usual with this deal now!
In addition to its solid performance, our friend here rocks a 3.6-inch OLED cover display and a 6.9-inch main OLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering stunning visuals. So, you'll definitely enjoy YouTube videos in great quality.
