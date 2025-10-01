Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Razr (2024) price plunges at Amazon and the official store

The phone can be yours for as low as $399.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!

The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) may be selling for up to $600 off at the official store, but if you want a capable clamshell foldable that won’t break the bank, the Razr (2024) might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Sure, it’s not a powerhouse like the Razr Ultra (2025), but a generous $200 discount at Amazon and the official Motorola store allows you to snag it for just shy of $500. Even better, Motorola lets you save an additional $100 with most trade-ins. This means you could get a brand-new Razr (2024) for as low as $399.99, which is a steal for all the value this smartphone offers. Plus, you even get a free case that would normally set you back around $50.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (29%)
Amazon is offering a massive $200 discount on the Razr (2024), allowing you to get one for just under $500. The phone packs a punch and is an absolute bargain at this price.
Motorola Razr (2024): Save up to $300 with trade-in!

$399 99
$699 99
$300 off (43%)
Motorola also offers a $200 discount on its Razr (2024). In addition, you can save an extra $100 with most trade-ins. Plus, the tech giant is tossing in a free case, which will normally set you back about $50.
Now, if all the above sounds familiar to you, it’s because this offer has been available for quite some time. But don’t disregard it just because it’s not a new promo. Snagging a capable foldable phone like the Razr (2024) for $399.99 is one of the cheapest ways to start living the foldable lifestyle.

Thanks to its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers snappy performance. It can run apps and games—even demanding ones—without any issues, despite not being a flagship smartphone. True, you might notice stutters from time to time when juggling multiple apps simultaneously, but they aren’t severe enough to ruin your overall experience.

In addition to the reliable performance, you’ll also enjoy stunning visuals thanks to the 6.9-inch inner AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.

Actually, the thing that we believe might steer you away from purchasing this phone is its not-so-great camera capabilities. Don’t get us wrong, the 50MP main snapper is capable of taking decent-looking pictures, but they appear oversharpened. And when you take pictures in low light, they come out a bit yellowish and noisy.

Nonetheless, for a foldable phone that could be yours for just $399.99, we believe the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal, even though it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. So, if you’ve been thinking about living the foldable lifestyle, this is the phone to get. Act fast and save!

