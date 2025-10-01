Razr (2024) price plunges at Amazon and the official store
The phone can be yours for as low as $399.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) may be selling for up to $600 off at the official store, but if you want a capable clamshell foldable that won’t break the bank, the Razr (2024) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
Sure, it’s not a powerhouse like the Razr Ultra (2025), but a generous $200 discount at Amazon and the official Motorola store allows you to snag it for just shy of $500. Even better, Motorola lets you save an additional $100 with most trade-ins. This means you could get a brand-new Razr (2024) for as low as $399.99, which is a steal for all the value this smartphone offers. Plus, you even get a free case that would normally set you back around $50.
Now, if all the above sounds familiar to you, it’s because this offer has been available for quite some time. But don’t disregard it just because it’s not a new promo. Snagging a capable foldable phone like the Razr (2024) for $399.99 is one of the cheapest ways to start living the foldable lifestyle.
Thanks to its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers snappy performance. It can run apps and games—even demanding ones—without any issues, despite not being a flagship smartphone. True, you might notice stutters from time to time when juggling multiple apps simultaneously, but they aren’t severe enough to ruin your overall experience.
Actually, the thing that we believe might steer you away from purchasing this phone is its not-so-great camera capabilities. Don’t get us wrong, the 50MP main snapper is capable of taking decent-looking pictures, but they appear oversharpened. And when you take pictures in low light, they come out a bit yellowish and noisy.
Nonetheless, for a foldable phone that could be yours for just $399.99, we believe the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal, even though it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. So, if you’ve been thinking about living the foldable lifestyle, this is the phone to get. Act fast and save!
Sure, it’s not a powerhouse like the Razr Ultra (2025), but a generous $200 discount at Amazon and the official Motorola store allows you to snag it for just shy of $500. Even better, Motorola lets you save an additional $100 with most trade-ins. This means you could get a brand-new Razr (2024) for as low as $399.99, which is a steal for all the value this smartphone offers. Plus, you even get a free case that would normally set you back around $50.
Now, if all the above sounds familiar to you, it’s because this offer has been available for quite some time. But don’t disregard it just because it’s not a new promo. Snagging a capable foldable phone like the Razr (2024) for $399.99 is one of the cheapest ways to start living the foldable lifestyle.
Thanks to its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone delivers snappy performance. It can run apps and games—even demanding ones—without any issues, despite not being a flagship smartphone. True, you might notice stutters from time to time when juggling multiple apps simultaneously, but they aren’t severe enough to ruin your overall experience.
In addition to the reliable performance, you’ll also enjoy stunning visuals thanks to the 6.9-inch inner AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.
Actually, the thing that we believe might steer you away from purchasing this phone is its not-so-great camera capabilities. Don’t get us wrong, the 50MP main snapper is capable of taking decent-looking pictures, but they appear oversharpened. And when you take pictures in low light, they come out a bit yellowish and noisy.
Nonetheless, for a foldable phone that could be yours for just $399.99, we believe the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal, even though it doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there. So, if you’ve been thinking about living the foldable lifestyle, this is the phone to get. Act fast and save!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: