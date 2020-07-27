Upcoming Moto G9 Plus could give Moto G Power a run for its money
A big battery and lots of storage
The device in question, which uses the model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2, looks set to incorporate a decently sized battery complete with a high 4,700mAh capacity and 30W fast charging. That would represent a massive upgrade over the 4,000mAh cell found inside the Moto G8 Plus.
The battery capacity is also only slightly lower than that of the Moto G8 Power, which packs a huge 5,000mAh cell, therefore suggesting the Moto G9 Plus could easily give the smartphone a run for its money.
That move would be far from surprising. The Motorola Moto G family celebrated 100 million lifetime sales in January after seven years and the company is now undoubtedly looking towards the next 100 million.
Motorola has found significant success with its battery life-focused smartphones in recent years, so expanding that focus to the entire lineup could prove to be a recipe for success.
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus is also expected to offer 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM as standard, although other variants should be available. Android 10 straight out of the box is likely too.