Samsung prematurely reveals the key Galaxy Buds Live selling point

by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 24, 2020, 9:52 AM
Samsung might be boldly going where no company has gone before when it comes to the design of its next-gen true wireless earbuds, but as far as features are concerned, the Galaxy Buds Live should largely take the same road as Apple's high-end AirPods Pro.

This is something that was initially rumored way back in April, but never actually confirmed or even repeated much by reputable publications or reliable leakers in recent weeks. While it remains unclear if the Galaxy Buds Live will end up being formally unveiled alongside the Note 20 duo and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on August 5 or a little earlier than that, Samsung has just spilled the beans (pun absolutely intended), revealing the key selling point of its oddly shaped AirPods Pro alternatives.

As expected (and as already confirmed just yesterday), these bad boys will indeed be called Galaxy Buds Live (rather than Bean Buds or BudsX), and as originally rumored, their undoubtedly impressive list of features includes state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology.


This will allow Samsung's third-ever pair of true wireless earbuds (and the first to be shaped as kidney beans) to directly compete against the incredibly well-reviewed and wildly popular AirPods Pro. But if all the early speculation will pan out, the "hearables" industry rookie could undercut the veteran and market leader by a whopping $100.

That's right, the Galaxy Buds Live are tipped to cost as little as $150, although that particular piece of gossip seemed kind of sketchy straight off the bat, so you might not want to take it for granted yet. After all, the Galaxy Buds+ are officially priced at 150 bucks with stellar battery life and a more... conventional design in tow, but no active noise cancellation.

The only other things today's slipup reveals are touch controls, equalizer options, and a quick toggle that will allow you to turn the ANC functionality on and off from the official mobile Galaxy Buds companion app for this upcoming Live model. 

Recently rendered in a trio of eye-catching colors, the high-end true wireless earbuds are also expected to match the 11-hour battery endurance scores of the Buds+ while featuring a grand total of three microphones and two speakers for crystal clear calls and premium sound quality.

