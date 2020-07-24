Samsung prematurely reveals the key Galaxy Buds Live selling point
This will allow Samsung's third-ever pair of true wireless earbuds (and the first to be shaped as kidney beans) to directly compete against the incredibly well-reviewed and wildly popular AirPods Pro. But if all the early speculation will pan out, the "hearables" industry rookie could undercut the veteran and market leader by a whopping $100.
That's right, the Galaxy Buds Live are tipped to cost as little as $150, although that particular piece of gossip seemed kind of sketchy straight off the bat, so you might not want to take it for granted yet. After all, the Galaxy Buds+ are officially priced at 150 bucks with stellar battery life and a more... conventional design in tow, but no active noise cancellation.
The only other things today's slipup reveals are touch controls, equalizer options, and a quick toggle that will allow you to turn the ANC functionality on and off from the official mobile Galaxy Buds companion app for this upcoming Live model.
Recently rendered in a trio of eye-catching colors, the high-end true wireless earbuds are also expected to match the 11-hour battery endurance scores of the Buds+ while featuring a grand total of three microphones and two speakers for crystal clear calls and premium sound quality.