Motorola Moto G9 Play spotted on Geekbench with a better chip and more RAM



Per the Geekbench listing, the Moto G9 Play will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC codenamed "guamp." It is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz and is most likely a Snapdragon 6XX series silicon. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM, which is twice what the Per the Geekbench listing, the Moto G9 Play will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC codenamed "guamp." It is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz and is most likely a Snapdragon 6XX series silicon. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM, which is twice what the Moto G8 Play offers.



The listing also reveals that the phone will be shipped with Android 10.









Moto G9 Play is largely a mystery currently



That's all we know about the handset at the moment but if history is any indication, it will sit at the bottom of the Moto G9 series and will only be sold in a few markets such as Latin America and India. The price will probably be in the neighborhood of $250.



Given that Motorola is supposedly upping the RAM count and equipping the phone with a better chip, we can also expect other improvements. This means that the camera system might get better than the 13MP + 8MP + 2MP setup on the G8 Play. Similarly, the 8MP selfie camera might get upgraded too.



The 3.5mm headphone jack will probably stay and internal storage may increase to 64GB.



Of course, these are all speculations but if the handset will be announced in October like its predecessor, we will likely hear more soon.