Leaked Motorola Moto E7 Plus images reveal generic design, dual-camera setup

The Moto E7 Plus will be the next phone in Motorola's lineup

The folks over at 91Mobiles



It features a tall display complete with a waterdrop-like notch that incorporates a single selfie camera. Slim bezels and a thicker chin are presumably present too but, due to the lighting conditions, it can’t be reported with certainty.



The panel specifications have not been revealed, although Motorola does typically reuse the displays found on existing models to keep costs down. Taking that into consideration, the Moto E7 Plus may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display like the One Fusion and Moto G8 Power Lite.





Turning the smartphone over reveals the generic design that is now associated with Motorola. Leading the way is a vertical camera module that appears to house two sensors, an LED flash, and a laser autofocus system.



There is also a Motorola logo that seems to incorporate a fingerprint scanner. Completing the package is a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone. There is currently no word on the internal specifications.



