The unlocked Motorola Edge 5G goes up for pre-order at a hefty discount





Announced alongside its Plus sibling exactly three months ago, the Snapdragon 765-powered 6.7-inch handset is available at Best Buy for $699.99, while B&H Photo Video is surprisingly charging as little as $499.99. That's right, the phone appears to be heavily discounted while still on pre-order, although B&H cannot commit to a firm delivery date for early adopters just yet.













The retailer is simply promising to fill orders for the incredibly inexpensive 5G-enabled device on a "first-come-first-served basis", unlike Best Buy, which lists July 31 as its anticipated "release date." For its part, Motorola never mentioned a release or pre-order start date when confirming the $699.99 US recommended price of the non-Plus Edge 5G a few weeks back.





Listed as compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers, the unlocked Motorola Edge 5G is unlikely to work on Verizon's blazing fast but hard to find mmWave-based 5G network . Instead, you'll probably have to settle for 4G LTE support for Big Red, as well as 4G LTE and both low and mid-band 5G connectivity on T-Mobile and AT&T.

















With the exception of the OnePlus 8 , all of these affordable 5G phones pack an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC. At 500 bucks, the Motorola Edge 5G also offers a generous 6 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space, as well as microSD support, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.





While its 6.7-inch OLED display is not exactly impressively sharp, sporting a respectable resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, those aggressive curves certainly make the Edge stand out from the pack. The quad rear-facing camera system is not bad either, including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight lens that B&H isn't even listing in the handset's spec sheet.





Last but certainly not least, the Motorola Edge 5G trumps the LG Velvet in the battery capacity department with a massive 4,500mAh cell, which obviously comes with a little added heft and a thicker profile.



