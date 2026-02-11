Huge new Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leak leaves (almost) no question unanswered





Thin is (still) in





While we (seem to) know pretty much everything there is to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion when we put together all these comprehensive leaks of the last month or so, one rather important tidbit that remains up in the air is the phone's depth.





Based on several of today's "ev-leaked" pictures, we're clearly looking at a slender product here (at least if you don't take the camera bulge into consideration), although it's also more than obvious that the Edge 70 Fusion will not be able to match the bonkers 6 mm thickness of the "standard" Edge 70.









, respectively, so if it manages to stay under 8 mm at its thinner point, that would be a pretty miraculous engineering feat on Motorola's part. That's because this thing is expected to pack a hefty 7,000mAh battery, up from the 4,800 and 5,200mAh cell capacities of the Edge 70 and Edge 60 Fusion , respectively, so if it manages to stay under 8 mm at its thinner point, that would be a pretty miraculous engineering feat on Motorola's part.



Edge 60 Fusion in terms of its overall appearance, and if you're not a big fan of Now, the Edge 70 Fusion is clearly not very different from either the Edge 70 orFusion in terms of its overall appearance, and if you're not a big fan of Motorola 's signature stove-style rear camera island, you're probably going to want to pick a budget 5G phone from another brand this year.





The same goes for those of you who don't particularly dig quad-curved displays, but while I'd normally put myself in that category as well, there's something about the Edge 70 Fusion's colorways and textured backs that makes me think I could overlook the handset's cosmetic flaws... at the right price.

Do we know how much the phone is supposed to cost?





Edge 60 Fusion's European list prices. The ultra-thin Edge 60 Fusion is considerably more affordable, only fetching €299 ($355) in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration. Not yet, although I can certainly try to make some educated guesses based on the Edge 70 andFusion's European list prices. The ultra-thin Motorola Edge 70 , remember, is quite expensive in markets like France or Germany, starting at a whopping €799 ($950), but the humblerFusion is considerably more affordable, only fetching €299 ($355) in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration.









With a much bigger battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor on deck, as well as an extra-large and gorgeous-sounding 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144 Hz refresh rate technology, the Edge 70 Fusion will probably not be able to retain that impressively low price point.

But even if it goes up to €399 ($475) with 256GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM, the quality/price ratio could prove virtually unbeatable and impossible to resist, especially for hardcore Motorola fans unable to afford the likes of the "normal" Edge 70 or the super-premium Signature

When should you expect an announcement?





Given that Evan Blass has evidently managed to get his hands on official marketing material, the Edge 70 Fusion could literally be unveiled any day now. But Motorola doesn't appear to have started teasing any impending product launch in Europe or countries like India, and while I obviously don't think this phone will receive the same amount of attention from its manufacturer as the Edge 70 or Signature, an announcement with absolutely no advance notice or buzz seems unlikely.





Edge 60 Fusion, remember, was formally unveiled and commercially released in April 2025, so perhaps you'll get another month or two to save some money and consider all your budget-friendly Android options before deciding to commit to the Edge 70 Fusion... or choosing something like Google's TheFusion, remember, was formally unveiled and commercially released in April 2025, so perhaps you'll get another month or two to save some money and consider all your budget-friendly Android options before deciding to commit to the Edge 70 Fusion... or choosing something like Google's Pixel 10a instead.





If you want my advice, I think you should at least wait and see how much this thing costs before splashing the cash on a potentially inferior (and more expensive) mid-ranger.





