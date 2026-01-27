One of Motorola's most exciting 2026 mid-rangers has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory

Cool finish, nice colors, but the wow factor is missing





wheel slab design, especially on a mid-range Android phone with a (hopefully) budget-friendly price tag? Maybe not, but it's also not crazy to dream of a time when you could easily distinguish one device from another at first glance. Is it fair to expect Motorola to reinvent theslab design, especially on a mid-rangewith a (hopefully) budget-friendly price tag? Maybe not, but it's also not crazy to dream of a time when you could easily distinguish one device from another at first glance.





The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is admittedly not identical to either its predecessor or the aforementioned "regular" Edge 70, but it does clearly borrow key design elements from both those existing phones without bringing anything new to the table (at least nothing truly notable or meaningful).









Edge 60 Fusion), and although I can't be positive about that based on nothing more than just these leaked images, the frame is likely to be made from plastic rather than aluminum, thus taking after the Edge 60 Fusion instead of the Edge 70. The camera island on the back, for instance, is very obviously "inspired" by the non-Fusion Motorola Edge 70, while the quad-curved front panel doesn't look any different from the one on last year's Edge 60 Fusion . The Edge 70 's side-mounted AI Key appears to be missing here (as it did from theFusion), and although I can't be positive about that based on nothing more than just these leaked images, the frame is likely to be made from plastic rather than aluminum, thus taking after theFusion instead of the Edge 70.



Like the Edge 70, the Edge 70 Fusion seems set to use a "nylon and linen-inspired" texture on the back, which would be a departure from the leather-inspired finish of the Edge 60 Fusion... and countless other Motorola devices these last few years.





The color palette will reportedly include Pantone Country Air, Silhouette, Blue Surf, Orient Blue, and Sporting Green options, with the former two rendered today in great detail and perfect clarity. While the "Country Air" shade looks undeniably cool and the Silhouette hue seems like a nice replacement for a more boring black or gray colorway, I don't think chromatics will be enough to set the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion apart from the crowd of solid budget 5G phones out there right now.

And that's where these specs come in





6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

256GB internal storage space;

50MP LYTIA primary rear-facing camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

7,000mAh battery;

68W charging capabilities;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Three guaranteed OS upgrades.



I don't care if you were already familiar with the details leaked by Evan Blass last week , but I just had to list them again to highlight some of the Edge 70 Fusion's strengths that will not be obvious at a first glance.









, this thing will apparently pack an extra 1,800 mAh of battery capacity... without looking much chunkier. Now, I don't have the exact dimensions and weight of the upcoming phone, but I doubt the thickness will exceed 8.5 mm. Compared to the Edge 60 Fusion , this thing will apparently pack an extra 1,800 mAh of battery capacity... without looking much chunkier. Now, I don't have the exact dimensions and weight of the upcoming phone, but I doubt the thickness will exceed 8.5 mm.

On top of everything else, the handset is expected to be capable of taking on the elements while also being likely to produce photos and selfies of excellent quality... among its mid-range peers.

The price (and availability) could make or break the Edge 70 Fusion





Although I'm the first person to admit that this device looks rather forgettable (especially if Motorola keeps rehashing the same general design language over and over), I'll also be the first to confess that the right price tag could convince me to go for it.









With the Edge 60 Fusion available in Europe around the €330 mark, there's clearly a good chance that the Edge 70 Fusion will also cost less than €400. Maybe even less than €350. Unfortunately, there's no point in talking about possible US prices, as history suggests North American availability is out of the question.