These are (almost certainly) the full specs of the entire Samsung Galaxy S26 family

Far from the world's best-kept secrets, Samsung 's next big thing(s) have managed to maintain a certain air of secrecy or at least uncertainty regarding a number of key features and capabilities over the last few months.





S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra detail. Obviously, these are not (technically) etched in stone yet, but for the most part, they're far from surprising, they've been rumored before, and as such, they can be treated as (almost) official. But that's pretty much done now that WinFuture's almost always reliable Roland Quandt has published his traditional report ( translated here ) revealing every last Galaxy S26 Plus, anddetail. Obviously, these are not (technically) etched in stone yet, but for the most part, they're far from surprising, they've been rumored before, and as such, they can be treated as (almost) official.

This is the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 in a nutshell





6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 screen protection;

Samsung Exynos 2600 processor;

Android 16 with One UI 8.5;

with One UI 8.5; 12GB RAM;

256 and 512 GB storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;

10MP secondary telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom;

12MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

4,300mAh battery;

25W charging capabilities;

Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, USB-C;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm dimensions;

167 grams weight;

White, blue, black, violet color options.

No charging speed upgrade over the base Galaxy S25 , no Snapdragon processor (at least in Europe), and only a modest battery capacity jump from 4,000 to 4,300mAh? This sounds like a really hard sell for Samsung, especially if all those rumors about a price hike prove accurate.



Recommended For You





By the way, today's report reiterates that all members of the Galaxy S26 family are likely to be costlier than their S25-series equivalents, although in the case of the "vanilla" model, you'll at least get a nice bump from 128 to 256 gigs of internal storage space for an entry-level configuration.

These are the expected Galaxy S26 Plus specs





And this is what makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra great





6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 screen protection;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;

Android 16 with One UI 8.5;

with One UI 8.5; 12 and 16 GB RAM options;

256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage variants;

200MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.4 aperture;

50MP secondary periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.8 aperture and 5x optical zoom;

50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture;

10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom;

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

5,000mAh battery;

60W charging capabilities;

Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, USB-C;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm dimensions;

214 grams weight;

White, blue, black, violet color options.



is not a radical reimagining of its predecessor either, but at least it packs the best processor available (worldwide) while bumping up the Look, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not a radical reimagining of its predecessor either, but at least it packs the best processor available (worldwide) while bumping up the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's charging speeds from 50 to 60 watts and reducing both the product weight and thickness from 218 grams and 8.2 mm to 214 grams and 7.9 mm.





Now that the full specs are out, what model are you buying? Definitely the Galaxy S26 Ultra Probably the Galaxy S26 Maybe the Galaxy S26 Plus I'm not buying any of these phones I'm still waiting for the final prices before deciding Vote





S26 Ultra 's mass appeal. We'll find that out on Will that be enough to convince you to upgrade? Probably not, which is where the groundbreaking Privacy Display functionality is expected to come in. Still unimpressed by what's supposed to be Samsung's number one candidate for the title of best phone in the world this year? Although I'm not convinced that's very likely at this point, maybe a last-minute surprise or two will miraculously boost the's mass appeal. We'll find that out on February 25 , so stay tuned!