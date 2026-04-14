Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Mid-range beauty Edge (2025) is now selling for up to $200 off and comes with $350 in freebies

You can score a free Moto Watch and Moto Buds+ if you act fast.

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A person holding a Motorola Edge (2025).
A person holding a Motorola Edge (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
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The Pixel 10 might currently be the king of the mid-range bracket at under $550 on Amazon, but if you’re in the market for an even more affordable phone and don’t need the flagship performance this fella delivers, I suggest checking out Motorola’s deal on the Edge (2025).

While the phone is currently selling for $50 off at the official store—dropping it to just $499.99—you can trade in your old handset to slash an additional $150. The tech giant even claims it offers that $150 for most phones, so you have a high chance of scoring the full amount. And if that’s not enough, you can snag a pair of Moto Buds+ and a new Moto Watch as freebies, saving you an extra $350.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up $200 + $350 in freebies!

$349 99
$549 99
$200 off (36%)
Motorola is offering a $50 discount on the Motorola Edge (2025), dropping the phone to $499.99. In addition, you can save an extra $150 with a trade-in. To top this off, the tech giant is offering a free Moto Watch and a pair of Moto Buds+ with purchase, saving you another $350. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola
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So, when we factor in all the savings, it appears you can save up to $550 if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal right now.

Sure, the Motorola Edge (2025) is no powerhouse, so you shouldn’t expect mind-blowing performance. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, has enough horsepower to tackle day-to-day tasks like watching YouTube or reading PhoneArena’s latest news without any issues.

At the same time, the beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display on board punches way above the phone’s mid-range price, rocking a 2712 x 1220 resolution. Between the HDR support and that buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll be getting a flagship-level viewing experience and snappy scrolling without the premium price tag. Plus, with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, you won’t have to worry about squinting at your screen even when watching something in direct sunlight.

All that is powered by a 5,200mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger. And when the power cell eventually hits zero, the 68W fast charging has you covered, hitting a full 100% in a mere 53 minutes.

True, our friend here doesn’t rank among the best camera phones out there, which is normal given the price. However, the 50MP main camera is capable of taking good enough pictures with deep colors, even though the aggressive oversharpening sometimes results in a loss of fine detail.

You’ll truly be saving a lot with this deal. That’s why, if you don’t really need a top-tier phone that excels in every single way like the Galaxy S26, for instance, I encourage you to snag a Motorola Edge (2025) with a free Moto Watch and Moto Buds+ via this offer today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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$25
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https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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