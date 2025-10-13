iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Motorola Edge (2025) is just too hard to pass up at up to $300 off

You can get it for as low as $249.99, which is a no-brainer price for this phone.

Motorola Deals
A close-up of a person holding a Motorola Edge (2025).
On Friday, we told you about a generous Best Buy deal that let you save $150 on the Motorola Edge (2025). The caveat was that the discount was only available for 24 hours. But don’t fret, as you can still save big on this capable mid-ranger.

The official Motorola store is offering it at a $100 discount, dropping it to just $449.99. Plus, you could save an additional $200 by trading in your old phone. In fact, Motorola claims it offers such a trade-in discount on most phones, so it’s definitely worth checking out to see how much you can save.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up to $300 at the official store!

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
Motorola has slashed $100 off its Motorola Edge (2025), allowing you to get one for $449.99. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to save an extra $200, bringing your total savings to $300. The phone is an absolute no-brainer at its current price, delivering fast performance and packing a gorgeous display. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Motorola


If you get the $200 trade-in discount, you’ll slash a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of $549.99. That means you’ll snag a brand-new Edge (2025) for just $249.99, which is an absolute no-brainer price for this smartphone.

With a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle most tasks and apps without breaking a sweat. To top it off, it sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 × 1220 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals and smooth, blazing-fast scrolling. Meanwhile, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, you’ll be able to see clearly even in direct sunlight.

The camera is where Motorola’s mid-ranger falls a bit short. Its 50MP main camera captures decent photos, but the software tends to over-process them, reducing detail.

Still, the Edge (2025) is an absolute bang for the buck, especially if you can snag it for just $249.99. So, don’t miss out—act fast and save now while the offer lasts!

