Motorola Edge (2025) is just too hard to pass up at up to $300 off

If you get the $200 trade-in discount, you’ll slash a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of $549.99. That means you’ll snag a brand-new Edge (2025) for just $249.99, which is an absolute no-brainer price for this smartphone.With a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle most tasks and apps without breaking a sweat. To top it off, it sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 × 1220 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals and smooth, blazing-fast scrolling. Meanwhile, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, you’ll be able to see clearly even in direct sunlight.The camera is where Motorola’s mid-ranger falls a bit short. Its 50MP main camera captures decent photos, but the software tends to over-process them, reducing detail.Still, the Edge (2025) is an absolute bang for the buck, especially if you can snag it for just $249.99. So, don’t miss out—act fast and save now while the offer lasts!