Motorola Edge (2025) is just too hard to pass up at up to $300 off
You can get it for as low as $249.99, which is a no-brainer price for this phone.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
On Friday, we told you about a generous Best Buy deal that let you save $150 on the Motorola Edge (2025). The caveat was that the discount was only available for 24 hours. But don’t fret, as you can still save big on this capable mid-ranger.
The official Motorola store is offering it at a $100 discount, dropping it to just $449.99. Plus, you could save an additional $200 by trading in your old phone. In fact, Motorola claims it offers such a trade-in discount on most phones, so it’s definitely worth checking out to see how much you can save.
If you get the $200 trade-in discount, you’ll slash a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of $549.99. That means you’ll snag a brand-new Edge (2025) for just $249.99, which is an absolute no-brainer price for this smartphone.
With a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle most tasks and apps without breaking a sweat. To top it off, it sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 × 1220 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals and smooth, blazing-fast scrolling. Meanwhile, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, you’ll be able to see clearly even in direct sunlight.
Still, the Edge (2025) is an absolute bang for the buck, especially if you can snag it for just $249.99. So, don’t miss out—act fast and save now while the offer lasts!
The official Motorola store is offering it at a $100 discount, dropping it to just $449.99. Plus, you could save an additional $200 by trading in your old phone. In fact, Motorola claims it offers such a trade-in discount on most phones, so it’s definitely worth checking out to see how much you can save.
If you get the $200 trade-in discount, you’ll slash a whopping $300 off the phone’s usual cost of $549.99. That means you’ll snag a brand-new Edge (2025) for just $249.99, which is an absolute no-brainer price for this smartphone.
With a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle most tasks and apps without breaking a sweat. To top it off, it sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 × 1220 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals and smooth, blazing-fast scrolling. Meanwhile, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, you’ll be able to see clearly even in direct sunlight.
The camera is where Motorola’s mid-ranger falls a bit short. Its 50MP main camera captures decent photos, but the software tends to over-process them, reducing detail.
Still, the Edge (2025) is an absolute bang for the buck, especially if you can snag it for just $249.99. So, don’t miss out—act fast and save now while the offer lasts!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: