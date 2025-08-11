$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

At up to $350 off, Motorola Edge (2024) becomes unbeatable budget option

The phone still packs a punch and is an absolute steal at its current price on Motorola.com. Don't miss out!

A close-up of a person holding a Motorola Edge (2024).
As techies, we all prefer to get the latest phone model, but the truth is we can often score more bang for our buck by going for a slightly older option. For instance, the Motorola Edge (2025) is currently $100 off, meaning you can snag this capable mid-ranger for just under $450, which is a great deal for sure.

However, if you opt for its predecessor, the Motorola Edge (2024), you can save up to $350 at the official store and get this solid mid-range option for only $199.99. The difference between the two price tags is quite remarkable, isn't it?

Edge (2024): Save up to $350 with a trade-in at Motorola!

$199 99
$549 99
$350 off (64%)
Motorola is offering a sweet $250 discount on its mid-range Edge (2024), allowing you to get one for only $299.99. You can save an additional $100 by trading your old phone in with Motorola. The Edge (2024) still packs a punch thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and is an absolute steal at its current price. So, act fast and save!
Buy at Motorola


Sure, you could argue that Motorola has been offering this deal for ages and that the discount is $250 without a trade-in and up to $350 with one. But the truth is that the Edge (2024) is an absolute bargain at $299.99, which becomes a steal at $199.99 after a trade-in. Moreover, Motorola claims that the $100 discount applies to most phones, so chances are high that you can score it with your old handset. It's definitely worth checking how much you can save.

It's not just the price that's tempting, though, as our friend here brings a lot to the table. Equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle most tasks without any issues and run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift like a champ.

It also has a beautiful 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a 144Hz refresh rate, allowing you to enjoy content in high quality. And yes, it's not exactly among the best camera phones out there, but its 50MP main snapper holds its own pretty well, especially for the affordable price you can snag this fella at.

So, is the Motorola Edge (2024) worth it? It totally is, and you should definitely act fast and save, as you'll surely regret missing out on this offer afterward.

