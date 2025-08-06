The Motorola Edge (2025) caught my attention at $100 off — here's why
I'd definitely grab the Motorola Edge (2025) at its current discount, and I recommend you check it out as well.
I've always felt that buying a new phone feels better when you get it at a discount. Maybe it's just me, but a good deal really adds to the satisfaction. If you're currently looking for a 2025-released Android phone that won't cost you more than you'd like to spend (and just like me, you'd appreciate a bargain), I'd suggest you check out the Motorola Edge (2025).
But what's so great about this Android phone? For one thing, it looks great. It has a lightweight design and a soft vegan leather back that feels fantastic to the touch. The display is just as good-looking: this device sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness.
As far as performance goes, this Motorola phone delivers a spot-on day-to-day experience. Sure, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip might not be a high-performing beast, but it doesn't lag or slow down when you open apps, browse the web, and more. For most users, that should be good enough.
Motorola also added a pretty solid camera setup to this phone that normally costs $550. You get a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear. Rounding out the package is a capable 50MP selfie camera. Expect vivid images with good detail and slightly warm colors during the day.
Overall, the Motorola Edge (2025) is a winner in my book: good-looking design, great display, decent performance for the price, and a capable camera. And now, the device costs $100 less! Get yours at Amazon or Motorola and save while it lasts.
Right now, both Amazon and the Motorola Store give you a $100 price cut on this mid-ranger, bringing it to about $450. Neither seller has offered many price cuts since the phone's launch, so I think it's worth your attention.
If screen brightness is a top priority for you, I'd suggest you consider the Pixel 9a instead. This fella gets substantially brighter than the Edge (2025), providing an even more enjoyable outdoor experience.
