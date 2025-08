The Motorola Edge (2025) caught my attention at $100 off — here's why

Save $100 on the Motorola Edge (2025) $100 off (18%) The Motorola Edge (2025) is a great mid-range choice for Motorola fans. It has a solid design, bright display, and offers a decent performance for the price. The best part about it is that it's $100 off at Amazon right now. Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025): $100 off at the official store $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) Prefer shopping at the Motorola Store? No worries! The Edge (2025) is on sale over there as well, offered for $100 off its original price. You can provide an eligible trade-in to unlock an even better discount. Buy at Motorola

Android phone

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

I've always felt that buying a new phone feels better when you get it at a discount. Maybe it's just me, but a good deal really adds to the satisfaction. If you're currently looking for a 2025-released Android phone that won't cost you more than you'd like to spend (and just like me, you'd appreciate a bargain), I'd suggest you check out the Motorola Edge (2025) Right now, both Amazon and the Motorola Store give you a $100 price cut on this mid-ranger, bringing it to about $450. Neither seller has offered many price cuts since the phone's launch, so I think it's worth your attention.But what's so great about this? For one thing, it looks great. It has a lightweight design and a soft vegan leather back that feels fantastic to the touch. The display is just as good-looking: this device sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness.If screen brightness is a top priority for you, I'd suggest you consider the Pixel 9a instead. This fella gets substantially brighter than the Edge (2025), providing an even more enjoyable outdoor experience.As far as performance goes, this Motorola phone delivers a spot-on day-to-day experience. Sure, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip might not be a high-performing beast, but it doesn't lag or slow down when you open apps, browse the web, and more. For most users, that should be good enough.Motorola also added a pretty solid camera setup to this phone that normally costs $550. You get a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear. Rounding out the package is a capable 50MP selfie camera. Expect vivid images with good detail and slightly warm colors during the day.Overall, the Motorola Edge (2025) is a winner in my book: good-looking design, great display, decent performance for the price, and a capable camera. And now, the device costs $100 less! Get yours at Amazon or Motorola and save while it lasts.