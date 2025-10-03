Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a true budget delight at $150 off
Boasting dependable performance and a gorgeous display all at a cheap price, this is the perfect option if you want a stylus-powered phone that won't break the bank.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What do you do if you want a phone with a built-in stylus but don’t want to break the bank on the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Well, one would think you should opt for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). After all, that’s Motorola’s latest model with a stylus, and while it’s a far cry from the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of everything, basically, it beats Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone in one important aspect — the price.
Right now, Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the 2024 model of the Moto G Stylus 5G, allowing shoppers to snag one for less than $250. Given that we didn’t find a solid deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)—believe us, we tried—we encourage you to take advantage of Amazon’s offer on the 2024 model if you want a speedy phone with a stylus at a bargain price.
The phone also takes decent-looking photos, boasting a 50MP main camera. But given that it’s in the budget segment, don’t expect anything jaw-dropping—they’re just okay.
According to us, the biggest drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is its poor update policy. It’s upgradable to Android 15, but that’s where major OS updates stop. On the flip side, it should continue to receive security patches until 2027, keeping your data protected.
So, if not rocking Android 16 or later isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to snag a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off while the offer lasts!
With a cost of $399.99, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) is a solid pick if you’re on a budget, want a phone with a stylus, and don’t need the level of performance the Galaxy S Ultra models deliver. But while all this is true, we believe its predecessor is currently an even bigger bargain and the stylus-powered phone you should get.
Right now, Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the 2024 model of the Moto G Stylus 5G, allowing shoppers to snag one for less than $250. Given that we didn’t find a solid deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)—believe us, we tried—we encourage you to take advantage of Amazon’s offer on the 2024 model if you want a speedy phone with a stylus at a bargain price.
Sure, it may be last year’s model, but it’s still a great buy, especially now that you can snag it for $150 off. For instance, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle most tasks with ease, all while its 6.7-inch pOLED screen delivers pleasant visuals with its 2400 x 1080 resolution.
The phone also takes decent-looking photos, boasting a 50MP main camera. But given that it’s in the budget segment, don’t expect anything jaw-dropping—they’re just okay.
According to us, the biggest drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is its poor update policy. It’s upgradable to Android 15, but that’s where major OS updates stop. On the flip side, it should continue to receive security patches until 2027, keeping your data protected.
So, if not rocking Android 16 or later isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to snag a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off while the offer lasts!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: