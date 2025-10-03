Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a true budget delight at $150 off

Boasting dependable performance and a gorgeous display all at a cheap price, this is the perfect option if you want a stylus-powered phone that won't break the bank.

What do you do if you want a phone with a built-in stylus but don’t want to break the bank on the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Well, one would think you should opt for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025). After all, that’s Motorola’s latest model with a stylus, and while it’s a far cry from the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of everything, basically, it beats Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone in one important aspect — the price.

With a cost of $399.99, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) is a solid pick if you’re on a budget, want a phone with a stylus, and don’t need the level of performance the Galaxy S Ultra models deliver. But while all this is true, we believe its predecessor is currently an even bigger bargain and the stylus-powered phone you should get.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $150!

$150 off (38%)
Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), allowing you to grab one for just under $250. While this isn't a new deal, it's still pretty unmissable if you want a capable stylus-powered phone that won't break the bank. Plus, the 2025 model isn't selling at discounted prices right now, leaving its predecessor as the better bargain. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Right now, Amazon is offering a $150 discount on the 2024 model of the Moto G Stylus 5G, allowing shoppers to snag one for less than $250. Given that we didn’t find a solid deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)—believe us, we tried—we encourage you to take advantage of Amazon’s offer on the 2024 model if you want a speedy phone with a stylus at a bargain price.

Sure, it may be last year’s model, but it’s still a great buy, especially now that you can snag it for $150 off. For instance, its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle most tasks with ease, all while its 6.7-inch pOLED screen delivers pleasant visuals with its 2400 x 1080 resolution.

The phone also takes decent-looking photos, boasting a 50MP main camera. But given that it’s in the budget segment, don’t expect anything jaw-dropping—they’re just okay.

According to us, the biggest drawback of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is its poor update policy. It’s upgradable to Android 15, but that’s where major OS updates stop. On the flip side, it should continue to receive security patches until 2027, keeping your data protected.

So, if not rocking Android 16 or later isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to snag a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off while the offer lasts!

